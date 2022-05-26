'We haven't moved much': Vigil in Milton marks second anniversary of George Floyd's murder

MILTON – In the two years since the death of George Floyd, there have been "small victories" in the fight for equality, said Karen Groce-Horan, co-founder of Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice.

"As a whole society, we haven't moved much at all," she said. "We have to stand up. We have to give voice to what is important."

More than 200 people knelt on one knee in silence for more than nine minutes on the lawn of the Parkway United Methodist Church on Wednesday evening to mark the second anniversary of Floyd's murder. He died when a then-Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for that length of time while he was in custody. The former officer has been convicted of murder.

Floyd was not the only one remembered during the vigil. Groce-Horan read the names of the 10 people killed by a gunman May 14 at a supermarket in a Buffalo, New York, neighborhood where most of the residents are Black.

Myrna Melchore-Scott, who lives on Blue Hills Parkway, said she attended the vigil to show solidarity with those fighting for racial justice and an end to violence. She said she is saddened and upset by the shootings in Buffalo and on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"Hate hurts, but love heals," said Melchore-Scott.

Debra Forrester and Joseph Forrester, of Milton, kneel during the vigil for George Floyd in front of the Parkway United Methodist Church in Milton, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

A great-grandmother, Melchore-Scott said she may not live to see a more just world, but that isn't stopping her from working toward that goal.

"It may be a long, slow road, but we will eventually get there," she said.

The Rev. Thomas Getchell-Lacey, lead pastor of the church, attended the vigil because, he said, "I wanted to show my solidarity to reinforce the message that Black lives matter. It's important to keep the message going out and to stand with each other in these difficult times."

Hillary Farber holds a sign calling for an end to racism during the vigil for George Floyd in front of the Parkway United Methodist Church in Milton, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Select board member Michael Zullas said it is important not to forget what happened to Floyd, whose deaths sparked protests around the world and calls for police reform.

"The only way to improve the future is to remember the sins of the past," Zullas said.

Vigils were held throughout the South Shore following Floyd's death. On last year's first anniversary, there was a march from Milton to a rally in Mattapan.

