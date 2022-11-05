Haven't received your California Middle Class Tax Refund? Here's what's happening

In October, millions of Californians were to start receiving relief payments of up to $1,050 as part of the state's "Middle Class Tax Refund." But now it's November, and many Golden State residents are still waiting.

California, which posted a record $97 billion surplus, is sending rebates of between $200 and $1,050 to individuals earning less than $250,000 annually and households earning less than $500,000.

Californians will receive their Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payment by direct deposit or debit card.

Wondering if you'll get your refund in time for the holidays? The state's Franchise Tax Board has published a schedule for issuing payments. The board said Friday that it has issued 4.5 million direct deposits and mailed out 905,000 debit cards so far.

Generally, direct deposit payments will be made to eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 state tax return and received their tax refund by direct deposit. MCTR debit card payments are to be mailed to the remaining eligible taxpayers.

If you qualify for the MCTR, expect to receive your payment by mail in the form of a debit card if you:

Filed a paper return

Had a balance due

Received your Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payment by check

Received your tax refund by check regardless of filing method

Received your 2020 tax refund by direct deposit, but have since changed your banking institution or bank account number

Received an advance payment from your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparer fees using your tax refund

For those who don't fall into the above categories, the MCTR is being issued via direct deposit for those who previously received the "Golden State Stimulus" (GSS) payments during the pandemic. Those direct deposits were supposed to go out between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25.

For those taxpayers who did not receive the Golden State Stimulus but are eligible for the MCTR, their direct deposits are to occur by Nov. 14.

MCTR debit card payments for Californians who received the Golden State Stimulus were expected to be mailed between Oct. 24 and Dec. 10. For those who did not receive the stimulus but are eligible for the MCTR, the remaining debit cards are to be mailed by Jan. 14.

Story continues

If you changed your banking information since filing your 2020 tax return, you will receive a debit card. Debit cards for this group will be mailed between Dec. 17 and Jan. 14.

Debit cards are being mailed in tranches, by last name:

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with A – E) Oct. 24-Nov. 5

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with F – M) Nov. 6-Nov. 19

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with N – V) Nov. 20 -Dec. 3

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with W – Z) Dec. 4-10

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – K) Dec. 5-17

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with L – Z) will be announced after Nov. 21

Direct deposit recipients who have changed their banking information since filing their 2020 tax return: Dec. 17-Jan. 14

About two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief this year. The tax-cut trend has been fueled by record state surpluses and large growth in state revenues after an initial downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican-led states have been more apt to approve permanent tax rate reductions. Many Democratic states such as California, meanwhile, have opted for one-time tax rebates. A bipartisan collection of states also have suspended gas taxes or cut sales taxes on groceries.

How much Californians receive as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund is based on 2020 state income tax returns, filing status and dependents. Taxpayers can find a tool to estimate how much they will receive at taxrefund.ca.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California Middle Class Tax Refund: Millions still await deposits