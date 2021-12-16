Haverhill car chase leads to 4 arrests

Dec. 16—HAVERHILL — Police said a man who led them on a car chase through the Mount Washington neighborhood, swerving dangerously and driving through stop signs, fled on foot after stopping his car abruptly but was later found inside a nearby home.

Isael Sanchez, 36, of 73 Forrest St., Plaistow, New Hampshire, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, a marked lanes violation, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation, failure to stop for police, trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, and possession of a Class E drug.

At his arraignment Dec. 6 in Haverhill District Court, Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus ordered Sanchez held on $25,000 cash bail and scheduled a pretrial hearing, via Zoom, for Jan. 5.

Police charged Sanchez's passengers, Kayla Houle, 27, of 12 Epping St., Raymond, New Hampshire, and her boyfriend, Richard Jacobs, 22, of 14 Granite St., Haverhill, with fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Houle was held on $5,000 cash bail and must return Jan. 5 for a pretrial hearing via Zoom. The judge set bail at $500 for Jacobs, which court officials said he posted. He must also return for a pretrial hearing Jan. 5.

Jessica Walton, 32, of 169 Grove St., Haverhill, was charged with obstructing a police investigation and disorderly conduct. She was released on personal recognizance and must appear for a pretrial hearing Jan. 5.

Officer Jonathan Pierce was patrolling near High Street Market at 91 High St. on Dec. 3 about 9:40 a.m. when he spotted a parked Subaru Forester with three people inside, according to a police report.

Pierce said the driver, Sanchez, was reaching down for something and then sped off when he saw Pierce.

Pierce said he chased Sanchez, who had turned onto Swasey Street while speeding and swerving recklessly, and then turned onto Marshall Street. The chase continued onto Grove Street, where Sanchez sped through a stop sign and headed toward Broadway, Pierce noted in his report.

Story continues

Sanchez stopped abruptly in front of 177 Grove St., jumped out of the car, and ran into a backyard at 169 Grove St., the report said. Officers found a cellar door had been kicked in.

Police questioned Walton, who lived there, and said she was uncooperative and tried to obstruct their investigation while yelling and screaming at them.

"It should be noted that Walton later referred to defendant Sanchez as her fiance'," Officer Matthew Woodman noted in his report.

Members of a Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations team obtained a search warrant and found Sanchez in a first-floor apartment, arresting him without incident.

Houle told police that Sanchez had taken her car for a test drive.

A search of the Subaru turned up a syringe with a dark liquid on the driver's seat, a bag containing about 88 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, a plastic bag containing Gabapentin pills and four unused syringes, the report said.

Houle told police the bag belonged to Sanchez. Police said they had an active warrant for Sanchez's arrest through the Quincy parole board.

"I have no clue what is going on, all we did was pick this guy up for test drive," Houle told police.

Jacobs told police the same thing and that he was just tagging along with his girlfriend, Houle.