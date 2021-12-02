Haverhill firefighter charged with 2nd OUI

Dec. 2—HAVERHILL — Firefighter Douglas Burrill has been charged with second-offense drunken driving after police found him sleeping behind the wheel of his pickup truck, crashed into a mailbox.

Burrill, 37, refused a field sobriety test, according to police, and was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill after complaining of chest pain. He also refused to provide a blood or urine sample, or take a breathalyzer test, police said.

Failure to take a breathalyzer test can result in an automatic three-year loss of license for a person previously convicted of OUI. The first case dates back to March of 2003 and was handled in Northhampton District Court.

When on duty, Burrill, of 4 Clydedale Ave., drives all Fire Department vehicles, including fire trucks and rescue vehicles, Chief Robert O'Brien said. He has been placed on administrative leave, the chief added.

Burrill was arraigned Nov. 19 in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Mary McCabe released him on personal recognizance. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.

At 4:06 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, officers responded to a report of a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck crashed into a pole, according to a police report.

Officer Douglas Angus wrote that he found the truck at the bottom of a driveway at 228 North Ave. It had rolled into a mailbox.

Angus said the driver, Burrill, appeared to be asleep behind the wheel while the truck's stereo system was blasting "extremely loud" music.

"I began knocking on the window and announced my presence multiple times to the defendant, who did not move or open his eyes," Angus stated. "Due to the circumstances, I opened the driver's side door, put the vehicle in park, and removed the keys from the ignition."

Angus said when he announced "Haverhill police," Burrill woke up. There was a strong smell of alcohol and Burrill's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he further reported.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Burrill was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Asked where he was coming from, he said his house.

Angus said Burrill denied drinking any alcohol and said he "just had a long day."

He refused the field sobriety test, saying he was feeling "lightheaded."

Trinity EMS was called, Burrill was evaluated and initially refused care, according to the report. After placing him in the back of a cruiser, he complained of chest pain and headaches. Trinity EMS brought him to the hospital, where he declined blood work, would not provide a urine sample and refused the breathalyzer test.

Police said they revoked Burrill's driver's license and issued him a notice of suspension.