Haverhill focuses on student safety in wake of brawl

Apr. 3—HAVERHILL — Superintendent Margaret Marotta's office has been moved to Haverhill High School in response to a lunch-time fight between two girls at Haverhill High School on Thursday, one of whom was arrested.

School officials confirm a knife was found at the scene of the fight and confiscated.

Meanwhile, High School Principal Jason Meland said Saturday that cell phones will be confiscated from students found to have videotaped the fight and posting it on social media.

As of Friday, the school has put in place a policy that students found wandering the halls will face disciplinary action.

The School Committee scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the situation at 7 p.m. Monday in City Council chambers. The meeting is open to the public either in-person or remotely.

Finally, a heightened police presence will be used on an as-needed basis, following Friday's show of force by the local department.

A video recording of the 11:30 a.m. brawl, which was posted to social media, shows a large crowd of students, some of whom are screaming, watching two peers involved in a fight. The video also captures the image of a knife on the cafeteria floor alongside a cell phone.

"While there are rumors of a stabbing on social media, police found no evidence of this, however, a knife was found on the scene and immediately confiscated by police," Meland said. "This is currently an active police investigation and all involved students, including those who videotaped the incident, will face appropriate school-based consequences."

He said any weapon on campus triggers discipline up to a potential expulsion after a hearing, as outlined in the HHS Student Handbook and the Mass. General Law, and a referral to the Haverhill Police.

The School Committee last November ordered administrators at Haverhill High to ban the use of cell phones by students caught recording fights.

Meland said students who recorded Thursday's incident on their cell phones will receive a minimum penalty of not allowing to have a cell phone in school for at least two weeks.

Story continues

"Their cell phone must either be left at home with their family's cooperation, or left in their assistant principal's office for the day when they arrive at school," he said.

He did not say how many students have been identified as using their cell phones to record the fight. It was also unclear how those students would be identified.

Meland said that in addition to moving the superintendent's office to the high school, the office of Bonnie Antkowiak, chief of teaching, learning and leading, has also been relocated to the school.

"This will allow for a continuous, ongoing presence of central office staff in the building," Meland said, noting that the offices will remain in the school's mall area until the end of the academic year.

He added that the practice of students roaming the hallways without a pass or an escort is coming to an end.

"Students without a pass will be escorted to class," Meland said. "Those who resist or refuse will be escorted to the auditorium; parents or guardians will be contacted, and students will be sent home for the remainder of the school day."

He said that moving forward, the hallway pass rule will remain in effect.

Meland said there was an increased police presence on campus Friday and that police will continue to support the school on an as-needed basis and as their schedules allow.

"Please know that student safety is our number one priority and that the additional police presence is not due to any known or specific threats," Meland said.