Haverhill harbormaster found not guilty of assaults

Jul. 5—HAVERHILL — A judge last week found Harbormaster Michael Vets not guilty of assaulting his wife on two occasions in 2021.

Vets, 59, was arrested Feb. 10, when his wife Amy Vets called police to say that the two were in a heated argument and she was afraid of being assaulted. She testified in court the following day that although her husband did not assault her then, but he had twice prior.

Amy Vets was granted a restraining order, records show, and Michael Vets was ordered by a judge to stay away from the couple's East Broadway home.

A bench trial, in which there is no jury, resulted in a not guilty verdict for all three counts Vets faced; two counts of assault and battery on a household member and strangulation or suffocation.

Court records show that Amy Vets waived her Fifth Amendment right to avoid self incrimination and agreed to testify on June 22.

Judge Mary McCabe ruled on the case Thursday, June 30.

Vets was placed on paid administrative leave from his city job following the arrest, per city policy. A spokesperson for Mayor James Fiorentini said Vets was reinstated Friday.