Haverhill High School teacher, reported son of mayor, ordered to stay away from students

A Haverhill High School teacher already on administrative leave has been ordered to stay away from the high school and its students.

James “Jay” Fiorentini, who The Eagle-Tribune reports is the son of Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, is facing charges of annoying and accosting another person on May 4.

Fiorentini, 39, entered a plea of not guilty in Newburyport District Court Friday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 20th but his presence was waived, according to the DA’s office.

He is being represented by Boston attorney Stephen Neyman.

