Haverhill man accused of gun threat, drug crimes will spend 4 months in jail

Apr. 2—HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man with several criminal cases against him — including a variety of drug charges and using a gun to threaten a man — will spend four months in jail after pleading guilty to some of the charges.

In the most recent case, David Cash, 55, of 169 Morgan Drive, was charged Feb. 8 in Haverhill District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon; carrying a firearm without a license in possession; unlicensed possession of ammunition; possession of the drug Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addicts; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police said those charges were filed after Cash used a gun to threaten another man on Feb. 2. The man reported the incident to police, and officers searched the apartment where Cash was living. They and found BB guns, drugs and cash, according to a police report. During a court hearing on the incident Tuesday, Cash pleaded guilty to assault, possession of Class B drugs and possession to distribute Class D drugs, court officials said.

Judge Cesar Archilla sentenced Cash to six months in jail and credited him with 52 days served. He got credit for those days because he had been held at Middleton jail since his Feb. 8 arraignment on the charges, according to court officials. The 52 days credited to Cash leave him with about four months of jail time to serve.

Charges of carrying a firearm without a license were dismissed and a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was reduced to a basic assault charge, court officials said.

In cases unrelated to the gun threat case, Cash also pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a harassment prevention order. He was charged with two of those violations in October 2019 and the third violation in July 2020, according to court documents. He was sentenced to six months in jail on the 2019 charges and an additional six months on the 2020 charge, the documents say. Those two sentences will run concurrent with the six months in jail he got from the Feb. 2 gun threat case, so his actual jail remains at about four months.

Tuesday's court hearing was called to deal with the gun threat incident from February. According to a police report, a man told officers that during a storm on Feb. 2, he was shoveling snow around 1:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Estates housing complex on Morgan Drive where Cash was living.

The man told police that Cash drove his pickup truck close to the man, and then got out of the truck, according to the police report. Cash was holding three bottles of tequila under one arm and a black pistol in his hand, the report said.

The man said Cash pointed the gun at him and asked if he was considering robbing Cash's home, according to the report. The man also told police that Cash appeared to be drunk. Cash then walked away and entered the building where he lived at the time, according to the report.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the unit where Cash was living and spoke with the homeowner, who said Cash was using a ground-level basement and garage, plus the front bedroom of the home, according to the police report.

Police said they found several BB-gun air-powered rifles in the basement. They said they also found a BB-gun pistol with a removable magazine and an open bottle of tequila. Officers found a second open bottle of tequila on a shelf, the report said.

Police said an open safe contained $344 in cash, which they seized as proceeds of what they believed were drug sales. The safe also contained valuable coins and collectibles, according to the report.

Police said a search of Cash's bedroom turned up a prescription bottle containing several Suboxone strips. Suboxone is used to treat people who are addicted to opioids such as heroin, morphine, oxycodone or codeine. Police said that in the bedroom officers also found a reusable shopping bag containing sealed packages of marijuana marked with weights and prices, plus drug packaging materials and equipment.