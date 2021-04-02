Haverhill man accused of gun threat, drug crimes will spend 4 months in jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 2—HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man with several criminal cases against him — including a variety of drug charges and using a gun to threaten a man — will spend four months in jail after pleading guilty to some of the charges.

In the most recent case, David Cash, 55, of 169 Morgan Drive, was charged Feb. 8 in Haverhill District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon; carrying a firearm without a license in possession; unlicensed possession of ammunition; possession of the drug Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addicts; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police said those charges were filed after Cash used a gun to threaten another man on Feb. 2. The man reported the incident to police, and officers searched the apartment where Cash was living. They and found BB guns, drugs and cash, according to a police report. During a court hearing on the incident Tuesday, Cash pleaded guilty to assault, possession of Class B drugs and possession to distribute Class D drugs, court officials said.

Judge Cesar Archilla sentenced Cash to six months in jail and credited him with 52 days served. He got credit for those days because he had been held at Middleton jail since his Feb. 8 arraignment on the charges, according to court officials. The 52 days credited to Cash leave him with about four months of jail time to serve.

Charges of carrying a firearm without a license were dismissed and a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was reduced to a basic assault charge, court officials said.

In cases unrelated to the gun threat case, Cash also pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a harassment prevention order. He was charged with two of those violations in October 2019 and the third violation in July 2020, according to court documents. He was sentenced to six months in jail on the 2019 charges and an additional six months on the 2020 charge, the documents say. Those two sentences will run concurrent with the six months in jail he got from the Feb. 2 gun threat case, so his actual jail remains at about four months.

Tuesday's court hearing was called to deal with the gun threat incident from February. According to a police report, a man told officers that during a storm on Feb. 2, he was shoveling snow around 1:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Estates housing complex on Morgan Drive where Cash was living.

The man told police that Cash drove his pickup truck close to the man, and then got out of the truck, according to the police report. Cash was holding three bottles of tequila under one arm and a black pistol in his hand, the report said.

The man said Cash pointed the gun at him and asked if he was considering robbing Cash's home, according to the report. The man also told police that Cash appeared to be drunk. Cash then walked away and entered the building where he lived at the time, according to the report.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the unit where Cash was living and spoke with the homeowner, who said Cash was using a ground-level basement and garage, plus the front bedroom of the home, according to the police report.

Police said they found several BB-gun air-powered rifles in the basement. They said they also found a BB-gun pistol with a removable magazine and an open bottle of tequila. Officers found a second open bottle of tequila on a shelf, the report said.

Police said an open safe contained $344 in cash, which they seized as proceeds of what they believed were drug sales. The safe also contained valuable coins and collectibles, according to the report.

Police said a search of Cash's bedroom turned up a prescription bottle containing several Suboxone strips. Suboxone is used to treat people who are addicted to opioids such as heroin, morphine, oxycodone or codeine. Police said that in the bedroom officers also found a reusable shopping bag containing sealed packages of marijuana marked with weights and prices, plus drug packaging materials and equipment.

Recommended Stories

  • Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said. Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • Touching photo shows the moment a 98-year-old woman was reunited with her son after a year of quarantine

    Yoshia Uomoto, who lives in a senior living facility in Seattle, was shocked and excited to see her son in person for the first time in a year.

  • Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

    Chrissy Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year. On this year’s cover, Teigen appears smiling along with her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the quote “I’ve learned how strong I am.” The 35-year-old model and cookbook author is married to R&B crooner John Legend, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine in 2019. Teigen, who is of Thai-Norwegian descent, said she wants to follow her Thai tradition in remembering her son, Jack, who died at 20 weeks of her pregnancy.

  • California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes after L.A. sexual abuse case

    The ruling could pressure Olympic organizations to do more when it comes to protecting young athletes from sexual abuse by coaches.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Derek Chauvin trial brings fresh pain to Eric Garner's mother

    Gwen Carr vows to keep her son's memory alive and to fight for justice for the next generation of Black and brown people.

  • Idlib sanctuary houses more than 1000 cats

    This sanctuary houses more than 1000 catsLocation: Idlib, SyriaErnesto’s sanctuary provides medical care and food for the felinesthat are injured or have been abandoned by their owners(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF ERNESTO'S SANCTUARY FOR CATS, MOHAMAD WATTAR, SAYING:"Ernesto's sanctuary is located across a 2000 square-meter surface that is surrounded with a fence. It includes many sections; medical isolation, new mother ward and another for healthy cats. We offer them the needed services such as medical care, shelter and food."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) DOCTOR, MOHAMAD YOUSSEF, SAYING:"In the medical section in Ernesto's sanctuary we treat more than 30 animals everyday. More than a 1000 animals are taken care of in the sanctuary. We treat the animals, vaccinate them and treat each case according to respective medical issues."

  • Clemson’s Justyn Ross details injury that almost took football career away — and what’s next

    He missed Clemson’s entire 2020 season after having season-ending surgery in June.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.

  • Garden centres 'failing to stop peat sales'

    Just one of 20 retailers contacted by The Wildlife Trusts says it will remove peat from its shelves this year.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective for kids ages 12 to 15, company study shows

    Vaccination was 100% effective against symptomatic disease in 12- to 15-year-olds, the company-sponsored study of 2,260 adolescents found.

  • Justices uphold FCC's easing of local media ownership limits

    The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld federal regulators' decision to ease ownership limits on local media, rejecting a claim that the change would hurt minority and female ownership. The court said the Federal Communications Commission acted reasonably in 2017 when it modified rules that predated the internet. The old rules prohibited a single entity from owning a radio or TV station and a daily newspaper in the same media market.

  • German Greens seek state tie-up with Merkel's CDU before September vote

    Germany's Greens agreed on Thursday to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to renew a regional coalition, a signal that the two may seek a national government after a federal election in September. The decision by the environmentalist party in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg follows an election there last month which the Greens won for the third successive time. Merkel's CDU suffered a record defeat.

  • Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points. Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.