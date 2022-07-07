Haverhill man arrested again for DUI in Pelham

Jul. 7—PELHAM — A Haverhill man is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol for the second time in six months, according to Pelham police.

Justin Trongeau, 33, was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon after reports of a crash in the area of Bridge and Main streets.

Responding officers said a green 2004 Honda CRV was the only car involved, and the driver, Trongeau, showed signs of impairment. Witnesses reported that the car was in the opposite travel lane before crashing 150 feet into a wooded area, just outside a residence.

He now faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and two counts of criminal mischief.

Trongeau has a pending criminal case from an arrest in January, when Pelham police said he drove drunk and hit a utility pole with enough force to pull it out of the ground.

Police said at the time that Trongeau was driving a 2017 GMC Savana.