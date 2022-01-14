Haverhill man arrested for DUI in Pelham

Jan. 14—PELHAM — A Haverhill, Massachusetts, man is facing criminal charges after police say he drove drunk, hitting a utility pole with enough force to pull it out of the ground.

Justin Trongeau is now charged with driving under the influence and two counts of criminal mischief, according to police.

First responders were called to Sherburne Road and Blackstone Circle for a reported crash at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

They reported finding a 2017 GMC Savana about 90 feet off the road. Two utility poles were broken, they said.

"The impact of the crash was so hard, that it dislodged one of the utility poles from the ground and lifted it up out the hole it was set in," a police statement reads in part.

Police did not mention anyone else involved or injured.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 31 in 10th District Court in Salem.