Haverhill man charged in 2019 fatal hit-and-run

Mar. 27—HAVERHILL — A 76-year old Haverhill man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred more than two years ago at White's Corner, near Central Plaza, according to police.

Dimitrios Zaralidis has been summoned to be arraigned on May 13 in Haverhill District Court on motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage and crosswalk violation, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The complaint alleges that Zaralidis struck and killed 59-year-old Charles Burrill Jr. as he was crossing Main Street on the morning of Jan. 25, 2019.

On March 19, Zaralidis appeared before a clerk magistrate, who issued a criminal complaint charging Zaralidis with motor vehicle homicide.

Police said these kinds of hearings are usually held in private and are not open to the public as decisions on whether to charge a person are usually not made until those hearings are completed.

Attempts by The Eagle-Tribune to reach Zaralidis for comment were unsuccessful.

Kimball said the investigation was completed by the Haverhill Police Detective and Traffic and Safety Units and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section with assistance from the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Burrill, 59, was a member of the Haverhill High School Class of 1977. For 18 years before his death, he worked as a housekeeper at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Family members said he was talented at drawing, had a great sense of humor and was known for walking around town. They said that even when offered rides, he preferred to walk.

Just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2019, Burrill was walking across Main Street at White's Corner at the eastern end of downtown when he was struck by a car, police said. Police said the driver fled the scene in the vehicle, described as a silver or gray PT Cruiser.

According to a police accident report, a witness told police that he was walking east across Main Street and passed Burrill who was walking west across Main Street in the crosswalk. The witness said he then heard a loud thump and saw Burrill on the ground and a silver or light grey PT Cruiser driving away, moving north on Main Street, according to the report.

The witness said he called 911, according to the report. Police said Burrill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police noted that two street lights on the northbound side of Main Street and Water Street near the scene of Burrill's death were not working and another street light was dim.