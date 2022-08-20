Haverhill man charged with mooning district court judge

Aug. 20—HAVERHILL — A local man accused of mooning a Haverhill District Court judge in October during a videoconference was in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday also via videoconference.

Justin D. MacLean, 38, of Portland Street had just finished taking part in a dangerousness hearing from the Essex County House of Corrections on Oct. 7 when he lowered his pants, bent over and exposed his naked bottom to Judge Mary McCabe.

"This created a disturbance in the court room, making the public make vocal remarks out loud about what they had saw and causing Judge McCabe to leave the bench and go to the judge's lobby," Haverhill District Court officer Ralph Memmolo wrote in his report.

As a result, MacLean was charged with open and gross lewdness, and disrupting a court proceeding. To avoid any conflict of interest, the case against MacLean was transferred to the Newburyport courthouse.

MacLean already faces threatening to commit a crime, violation of abuse prevention orders, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges related to earlier incidents, according to court records.

According to MacLean's attorney, his client's appearance on Wednesday was mostly procedural as he gets closer to resolving the charges.

MacLean kept his pants on during Wednesday's court appearance, according to a court official.

He is due back in court Sept. 28 for what could be a jury trial on the earlier charges.

