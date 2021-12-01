Haverhill man charged with Port car break

Nov. 30—NEWBURYPORT — Months after police say Brendan Pike eluded officers after he stole a backpack with about $1,000 inside from a car parked off Essex Street, the Haverhill man was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following Tuesday's arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

But because Pike, who used to live on High Street in Newburyport, was already out on bail for charges filed in Haverhill District Court, Judge Peter Doyle revoked Pike's release based on the new charges and ordered him held without bail pending trial. Pike, 36, was arraigned from the Middleton Jail via videoconference and is due back in court on Dec. 30, for a pretrial hearing.

In addition to breaking and entering of a building for a felony and larceny under $1,200 charges, Pike faces similar charges for an alleged car break in Amesbury and a domestic assault and battery charge in Newburyport, according to court records.

Court records show Pike pleaded guilty in September 2017 to numerous Newburyport car breaks over the summer and was sentenced to 16 months in jail. All but four months of his sentence was suspended for two years while he was on probation.

In 2014, Pike pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 90 days in jail after his arrest by West Newbury police, according to court records.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, the owner of a local restaurant walked towards his car parked in an alley behind Essex Street and saw Pike in his car. Pike took off after the owner yelled at him to stop. The owner chased after Pike down Middle Street and onto Center Street before losing him. The owner ran to the Green Street police station where he told officers he was robbed.

"I spoke to (the victim) in the lobby and he told me that he lost approximately $1,000," Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald wrote in his report. "The money was located in a backpack that was on the front seat of the vehicle."

Although unable to catch him, the owner was able to give police a detailed description of Pike, including the many tattoos on his body. Remembering that Amesbury police were looking for a person fitting Pike's description in connection with crimes in the neighboring city, McDonald contacted Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed. Reed told McDonald that with the help of the Middleton Jail, he was able to identify Pike by matching tattoo photos taken at the jail.

McDonald and Newburyport police Inspector Michael Sugrue went to Pike's last known residence (High Street) but was told he no longer lived there. Later in the day, the victim came back to the police station with video of the alley that showed the theft.

"While looking at the video you could see that suspect who is clearly Mr. Pike with the same tattoos in the Amesbury photos," McDonald wrote in this report. "In the video you can see Mr. Pike walk down the alley and immediately get into the vehicle and (the victim) is seen after walking down the alleyway. He yells for him to get out of that car and Pike is seen running down the alley and (the victim) chases after him."

Around the same time that Pike allegedly stole the backpack, local police responded to several car breaks around the city.

One of the breaks was captured on video and shows Pike trying to open several cars parked on Temple Street, according to McDonald.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

