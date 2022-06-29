Haverhill man charged with second DUI in six months after another crash in Pelham, NH

2022 has not been a good year for Justin Trongeau or for the safety of other drivers around him.

Police in Pelham, New Hampshire say Trongeau was charged on Tuesday with his second DUI crash in their town in the last six months.

Trongeau., 33, is from Haverhill and at around 3:00 p.m. police say he crashed his SUV into some woods, near a home on Bridge Street.

“Witnesses described Trongeau driving across the opposite lane of traffic and crashing approximately 150 feet into a wooded area just outside of a residence on Bridge Street,” according to a post from police.

Justin Trongeau of Haverhill is charged with his second DUI in six months after another crash in Pelham, NH

“It was determined that Trongeau was under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” according to police. “He was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, and two counts of Criminal Mischief.”

Trongeau started the year off with an arrest in January.

He was taken into custody on January 12th by Pelham Police for a DUI crash on Sherburne Road. Charges, in that case, are still pending, according to police.

He will face a judge on the new charges in Salem District Court on July 11th.

