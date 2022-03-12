Haverhill man charged with sexually assaulting Seabrook girl

Mar. 11—SEABROOK — A Haverhill man charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl posted $10,000 cash bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Rockingham Superior Court, according to court records.

Philip Q. Osgood, 71, of Crescent Street, faces aggravated felonious sexual assault, a second aggravated felonious sexual assault charge related to domestic violence, simple assault with domestic violence and a simple assault charge. While Rockingham Superior Court has Osgood living in Haverhill, local police listed his address as being in Seabrook, N.H.

While awaiting trial, Osgood must stay at least 300 feet away and have no contact with his alleged victim, stay away from her school, two addresses on South Main Street and must live at an agreed upon Byfield address while awaiting trial, according to court documents.

Osgood was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop on South Main Street, according to Seabrook police.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.

Officer Zachary Bunszell responded to the victim's address Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. after receiving word that a 6-year-old had been touched inappropriately. According to the officer's report, the child was lying on the family couch watching television with Osgood when he began touching her in places that made her feel uncomfortable. The victim then got up from the couch and ran next door where her mother was chatting with her grandmother.

"This was not the first time that he had touched her this way and she became very upset and emotional," Bunszell wrote in his report.

Around 1 p.m. the same day, Seabrook police Sgt. Justin Murphy spotted Osgood's pickup truck on South Main Street and pulled him over. Murphy then handcuffed him and brought him back to the police station. After being given his rights, Osgood admitted he "may have" touched her inappropriately and also said he has "come close" to touching her inappropriately in the past, according to Bunszell's report.

