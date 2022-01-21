Haverhill man with criminal history facing new charges

Jan. 21—HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who in 2018 was involved in a car chase during which shots were fired at police is facing new charges.

Manuel Soto, 24, of 52 Highland Ave., was charged with being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and was also charged with witness intimidation and threats to commit a crime.

Soto was arrested Jan. 15 and arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court where he was ordered held without bail pending his anticipated extradition to New Hampshire, where in October he was charged with possession of cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m., multiple police units responded to 52 Highland Ave. along with members of the State Police STOP (Special Tactics and Operations) team.

Detectives watched and waited and at 1:30 p.m. Soto exited the home, entered his mother's car, and was immediately surrounded by police.

Police said they arrested Soto without incident. With the approval of the homeowner, police searched his third floor room but did not find any weapons, as his mother feared he might be in possession of.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on Jan. 15 at 10:10 a.m., Officer Kaylee Sarfde met with Soto's mother and grandmother at the police station, where Soto's mother expressed concerns about her son, Manuel.

She told police her son has a lengthy history of mental illness, that he is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia. She said her son had stopped taking his prescribed medications and has recently been abusing alcohol and that his mental health was on a rapid decline, the report said.

Police said Soto's criminal history includes numerous assault to murder charges, as well as charges involving firearms. Soto was involved in a car chase in 2018 during which multiple shots were fired at a police cruiser that was chasing Soto, the driver, and a passenger, Javonnie Chambers of Berlin, New Hampshire, who police said was the shooter.

Story continues

Soto's mother told Sarfde that two months ago, her son took her car and drove to Manchester, New Hampshire, to confront his brother and that she notified police in Manchester, who located Soto and found drugs along with a gun on his person and another in the car he was driving.

She said her son realized he had violated his probation and expected he would be returning to jail soon and that he threatened to "go out with a bang."

The woman told police she is in fear of her life and rarely leaves her bedroom out of fear of encountering him in her home, and that other family members are fearful of him as well.

The report said there is an active warrant out of Hillsborough County Superior Court North for felonious use of a firearm.