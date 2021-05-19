Haverhill man gets prison term for repeatedly assaulting women he was dating

May 19—HAVERHILL — A Level 3 sex offender from Haverhill who police said assaulted two women he dated was sent to prison after pleading guilty to various charges.

The charges included that he banged the head of one the women into a door several times, punched his victims and strangled one of them until she could not breathe. One of the women told police that during an assault he held a knife to her throat, according to court documents.

Kevin Scott McCarthy, 50, formerly of 164 Golden Hill Ave., pleaded guilty Monday in Salem Superior Court to charges in two separate cases involving women he assaulted, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

In one case, McCarthy pleaded guilty to four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault and battery and one count of strangulation, the district attorney's office said. Charges of rape and being a habitual offender were dismissed.

The charges in that case were part of an indictment on June 21, 2018, involving McCarthy's assault on a Methuen woman.

In the other case, McCarthy pleaded guilty to six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, seven counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery and one count of strangulation. Charges of being a habitual offender, armed assault with intent to murder and stalking were dismissed.

The charges in that case were part of an indictment on Dec. 17, 2017, related to McCarthy assaulting a Haverhill woman he had dated, court officials said. Court documents show he assaulted the woman multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler sentenced McCarthy to seven to eight years in state prison, followed by four years of probation.

McCarthy was credited with 1,365 days served (about three years and nine months) because he had been held without bail since August 2017, pending resolution of his case.

Story continues

In addition, he must undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, have no contact with his victims, attend an Intimate Partner Abuse Education Program, and remain drug and alcohol free.

McCarthy was represented by Haverhill lawyer Scott Gleason. The case was prosecuted by Essex Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Gillespie.

McCarthy, who in 1993 legally changed his name from Kevin Allard, has a long criminal history — more than 90 charges since 1988. He is registered as a Level 3 sex offender because he was convicted in 1992 of rape of a child with force, according to the state's Sex Offender Registry Board.

In one of the cases in which he pleaded guilty Monday, police said McCarthy assaulted a Methuen woman he was dating and that it happened multiple times in 2016.

On Nov. 5, 2016, McCarthy struck the women once with a ring, repeatedly banged her head into a door, and then strangled her "until she could not breathe," according to court documents. Two days later, McCarthy hit the woman again with his hands and her cell phone, the documents show.

The victim, who obtained a restraining order from Lawrence District Court after going to police, told officers that in addition to hitting her with fists and objects, McCarthy held a knife to her throat in January of 2017 and threatened to kill her. She said that McCarthy told her "he is in control."