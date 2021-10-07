Haverhill man held on drug and weapons charges

Oct. 7—A Haverhill man arrested in Brockton recently faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol along with various drug and weapons offenses.

A search of the man's car turned up 356 grams of crack cocaine and 15 grams of heroin packaged in small quantities for distribution, along with a small .25 caliber pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine, police said.

Ramon Silvelo-Miles, 31, was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession to distribute heroin (subsequent offense), possession of a firearm in felony, possession of a firearm without a license, firearms violation with three prior violent/drug crimes and possession of ammunition without a license.

Police said Silvelo-Miles is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Silvelo-Miles was arraigned on the charges on Sept. 21 in Brockton District Court, where Judge Paula Clifford ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing held on Sept. 27, according to court officials.

At that hearing, he was ordered held without bail in the Plymouth County House of Corrections pending a probable cause hearing scheduled for Oct. 20, court officials said.

Police said that on Monday, Sept. 20, around 2 a.m., Trooper Tyler Hopkins was patrolling Route 24 southbound in Brockton when he observed a grey Toyota Camry sedan in front of him nearly strike a construction detail setup, swerving to avoid cones just prior to driving into them. The Camry veered repeatedly into the breakdown lane, police said.

Hopkins stopped the car and while speaking to the driver, Silvelo-Miles, the trooper noticed a heavy scent of alcohol coming from inside the car.

Hopkins said the man's speech was slurred and that he repeatedly denied speeding, despite no mention of speeding as the reason for the traffic stop.

When backup arrived, Hopkins conducted field sobriety tests, which he said the Silvelo-Miles failed.

A search of the car turned up a red plastic cup in the front console that was filled with an alcoholic beverage and an open bottle of tequila that was in the rear of the car.

Hopkins said he searched the glovebox and found a small backpack containing crack cocaine, heroin, and cash, and a black sock containing a small, loaded .25 caliber pistol.