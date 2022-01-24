Haverhill man indicted on child rape charges

Jan. 24—HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was charged in November with the rape of a child has been indicted by an Essex grand jury.

James Richardson, 49, of 7 Griffin St., was indicted on Jan. 20 on two counts of aggravated rape of a child of five or more years age difference, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of rape of a child, and one count of witness intimidation.

Police said Richardson was familiar with the victim, whom he sexually assaulted multiple times in 2018. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Richardson is expected to be arraigned on the charges near the end of February. Kimball said he is currently out on bail but on the conditions that he wear a GPS monitor, that he adhere to a curfew and not enter any specified exclusion zones.

Richardson was initially arraigned Nov. 29 Haverhill District Court and charged with three counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of aggravated rape of a child with an age difference of more than 10 years. His case will now move to the Superior Court, where if convicted the punishment would be more severe.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, the victim's mother, who now lives in Methuen, said she learned of the assault from her now 11-year-old daughter and that she immediately reported it to police, who investigated the allegations.

The victim told police that Richardson made her perform various sexual acts when she visited him at his Winter Street apartment and that the assaults occurred multiple times.

She also told police that Richardson bribed her with money and toys so she would not tell anyone about what was taking place. She told police that Richardson told her that if she said anything, they would get into trouble and that he would go to jail, the report said.

During an interview with a victim witness advocate, a representative of the Department of Children and Families and an Essex County assistant district attorney, the girl said she did not understand what was happening to her during the times she was assaulted, but now that she is older and is experiencing "flashbacks" she is able to explain the details of what Richardson forced her do, according to the police report.