Haverhill man injured in shooting

Jun. 27—HAVERHILL — A 37-year-old local man suffered what police called "serious but not life-threatening" injuries Saturday in a shooting near the Ward Hill Connector and Shelley Road, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty.

The incident was reported at 10:47 p.m., Doherty said, and there are no suspects as the investigation continues.

The injured Haverhill man was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a Boston area hospital for additional treatment, Doherty said. No further details were released.

Police detoured traffic around the area.

Anyone with tips on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Matthew Woodman at 978-373-1212.