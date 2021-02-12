Haverhill man involved in deadly home invasion arrested again for burglary

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

Feb. 12—PELHAM — A Haverhill man previously jailed for his role in a deadly home invasion is now facing a felony burglary charge out of Pelham, police announced this week.

According to a statement from Pelham police, Joshua Cloutman, 26, of Haverhill, broke into a home on Atwood Road on Sept. 4, 2020.

Capt. Anne Perriello said Massachusetts police who recently interacted with Cloutman noticed he was wanted in Pelham. They held him in a Massachusetts jail until he was picked up by New Hampshire authorities.

Perriello said police are not commenting on any possible connection between the homeowner and Cloutman.

"It was a forced entry that ended up being interrupted by a homeowner," Perriello said.

She said most of the items targeted in the break-in were electronics.

A statement from police reads: "As a result of a thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify Cloutman as their suspect."

Cloutman waived his right to see a bail commissioner and was held at the Valley Street Jail in Manchseter pending arraignment Friday at the Hillsborough South Superior Court in Nashua.

Records show that Cloutman was arrested in 2012, along with his girlfriend, for helping to plan a home invasion in exchange for some of the marijuana the accused robbers planned to steal from the targeted apartment.

Nineteen-year-old Billy Melchionda — the couple's friend and downstairs neighbor — was killed in the intrusion.

Police said at the time the young couple called and texted one of the gunmen from their shared cell phone numerous times in the days and hours leading up to the incident.

Cloutman was sentenced to five to six years in state prison as part of a plea deal that dropped charges for murder and home invasion.

