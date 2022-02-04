Haverhill man killed in Vermont town

Feb. 4—Vermont State Police said a Haverhill man — who is known to local law enforcement as a gang member — was shot and killed in the town of Swanton Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Elijah Oliver, 22. He last lived at 257 Lowell Ave., Haverhill, according to police and court records from Massachusetts.

Oliver's name was released Thursday by Vermont State Police following an autopsy that was conducted earlier in the day.

Police said Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made and no suspects had been named.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing and police said they will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

Police in Vermont said they were notified about 4:35 a.m. Wednesday that an adult man was deceased inside a home at 45 First St. in Swanton. First responders located the body at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated this was not a random incident, police said.

The Town of Swanton is located in the northwestern corner of the state bordering Lake Champlain on its west and Quebec Province in Canada on its north.

Oliver was known to law enforcement in Haverhill.

According to court documents dating back to 2018, prosecuting attorney Kimberly Gillespie described Oliver as a member of the Gangsta Disciples gang.

"The defendant is a person who, when out in the community, is someone who has consistent contact with the police," she said. "That contact (happens so) frequently that when he was 19, he had a five-page record. They were not just driving offenses — they led to him being involved in this gang."

One notable incident occurred in September 2018 when he was arrested on a warrant at his home in Haverhill.

According to court records, once Oliver was handcuffed, he was pat-frisked. During the pat-down, officers located marijuana and money, which they seized.

According to a report , police said that after handcuffing Oliver from behind and placing him in a cruiser, he continued to struggle and at one point the officer driving the cruiser believed he was trying to move his hands under his legs and to the front of his body. That officer testified in front of a grand jury that Oliver was "hunching forward" and leaning over toward the door.

Once back at the police station, and after removing Oliver from the rear of the cruiser, police found a black, 9-mm Smith & Wesson handgun in a rear door compartment, according to the report. Police said the gun was loaded with seven live rounds and one live round in the chamber.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that Oliver was the only defendant present in that cruiser, Gillespie said. Gillespie also said that a fingerprint on the back of the one of the bullets loaded into the magazine matched Oliver's fingerprint.

Oliver subsequently told an investigator that he was in fear and that police needed to keep his family safe, according to the report. Police said it was apparent that Oliver was in fear due to past incidents and that he will take whatever means needed to keep himself and his family safe, "including carrying a loaded firearm."

While being booked, Oliver swore and said degrading things to a female officer, and also told her to "respect his rank," a reference to his gang affiliation, according to the police report.

Oliver pleaded guilty in July of 2020 to one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and one count of resisting arrest and was sentenced to two and a half- years in state prison — instead of the Middleton House of Correction as was the preference of his defense attorney. He was credited for 566 days served. He was also ordered to serve a two-year probation term following his release.

It's not known where Oliver was living after getting out of jail in 2021.