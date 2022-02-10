Haverhill man killed in Vermont town

Feb. 10—Vermont State Police said a Haverhill man was shot and killed in the town of Swanton Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Elijah Oliver, 22. He last lived at 257 Lowell Ave., Haverhill, according to police and court records from Massachusetts.

Oliver's name was released Thursday by Vermont State Police following an autopsy that was conducted earlier in the day.

Police said Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made and no suspects had been named.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing and police said they will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

Police in Vermont said they were notified about 4:35 a.m. Wednesday that an adult man was deceased inside a home at 45 First St. in Swanton. First responders located the body at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated this was not a random incident, police said.

The Town of Swanton is located in the northwestern corner of the state bordering Lake Champlain on its west and Quebec Province in Canada on its north.

Oliver was known to law enforcement in Haverhill. He pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and one count of resisting arrest and was sentenced to two and a half- years in state prison.

It's not known where Oliver was living after getting out of jail in 2021.