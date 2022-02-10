Haverhill man receives probation for fatal hit-and-run

Feb. 10—HAVERHILL — A local man is serving two years of probation but no jail time for causing a fatal hit-and-run crash at White's Corner three years ago.

Dimitrios Zaralidis, 77, of Haverhill was sentenced in Haverhill District Court after pleading guilty Nov. 18 to hitting and killing Charles Burrill Jr., 59, of Haverhill as he was crossing Main Street in January 2019.

Judge Mary McCabe sentenced Zaralidis to two years in the House of Correction, suspended to probation. Zaralidis pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation at the change-of-plea hearing in November during which he was provided a Greek language interpreter, according to court officials.

McCabe also ordered that Zaralidis not be allowed to drive for 15 years and that he pay a $50 monthly probation fee and a one-time victim witness fee of $50.

If Zaralidis violates his probation, including by driving, he could be ordered to serve the balance of his sentence in jail, court officials said.

In addition to motor vehicle homicide, Zaralidis was charged with leaving the scene of property damage but that charge was dismissed by the state. He was also charged with a crosswalk violation, for which he was found responsible but not fined, court officials said.

Burrill, 59, was a member of Haverhill High School's Class of 1977. For 18 years before his death, he worked as a housekeeper at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

Family members said he was talented at drawing, had a great sense of humor and liked to walk around town. They said that even when offered rides, he preferred to walk.

It was just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2019, when Burrill was struck by a car at the eastern end of downtown Haverhill. Police said the driver of the PT Cruiser did not stop.

A witness told police that he was walking east across Main Street and passed Burrill, who was walking west and was in the crosswalk. The witness said he then heard a loud thump and saw Burrill on the ground as the silver or light gray PT Cruiser drove off, heading north on Main Street, according to the police report.

Story continues

The witness said he called 911, according to the report. Burrill was pronounced dead at the accident scene, police said. The vehicle was later impounded but released after the change-of-plea hearing Nov. 18.

Police noted that two streetlights on the north side of Main and Water streets, near the crash scene, were not working at the time of the accident and another streetlight was dim.

Following a lengthy police investigation, Zaralidis was summoned to appear at a clerk's magistrate hearing March 19. The clerk magistrate subsequently issued a criminal complaint charging Zaralidis with motor vehicle homicide.

He was arraigned May 13, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Zaralidis, who was represented at that hearing by defense attorney Gerard LaFlamme, was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to drive.

Investigators who reconstructed the accident determined Zaralidis was traveling only 16 mph that morning, visibility was good, and there were no road defects that could have contributed to the crash, according to a police report.

The investigation was completed by Haverhill police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section with assistance from the Essex District Attorney's Office.