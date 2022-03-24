Haverhill man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fentanyl distribution

Mar. 24—HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was convicted last November by a federal jury of two counts of distribution of fentanyl was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston to 10 years in prison.

Bernardito Carvajal, 30, a Dominican national who most recently resided in Haverhill, was additionally sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. to three years of supervised release, according to an announcement last Thursday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Carvajal was acquitted of distribution of fentanyl and cocaine resulting in death. Carvajal was indicted in January 2020 and has been in custody since his arrest in July 2019, the announcement said.

"This case is a painful lesson in the devastating and irreversible toll opioids and other substances take on lives and communities," Rollins said. "This defendant is responsible for distributing a lethal drug that took a 26-year-old man's life and yesterday's sentence reflects that. The young man who died here was a beloved son, grandson, brother, stepson and so much more."

Rollins said opioids are the leading cause of drug overdose deaths, which she said have recently reached a record high. Every one of these deaths represents a person, not a mere statistic, she said.

"In virtually every community across the nation, drug traffickers and local dealers are preying on vulnerable individuals and profiting off of pain, addiction, and trauma," Rollins said. "In Massachusetts, law enforcement partners are working collaboratively to bring those who peddle deadly narcotics to justice."

"Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA's top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison," said Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division. "Today's sentence not only holds Mr. Carvajal accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to others who are fueling the opioid epidemic."

In June 2019, Carvajal sold drugs on 11 separate occasions to a 26-year-old victim who, after being sold drugs from Carvajal on June 12, 2019, died of an overdose the following day, officials said.

Carvajal continued to sell fentanyl after this fatal overdose, including another sale six weeks later on July 31, 2019, to an undercover officer. Carvajal was subsequently arrested following that drug deal. At trial, the jury convicted Carvajal of the underlying fentanyl distribution counts.

Rollins, Boyle, and Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elysa Wan and Stephen Hassink of Rollins' Criminal Division prosecuted the case.