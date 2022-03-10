Haverhill man sentenced to NH prison for local thefts

Mar. 10—BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A 29-year-old Haverhill man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced Thursday to a year in New Hampshire State Prison for stealing a Jeep and a child's bicycle before rifling through other cars in Salem.

Joshua Cloutman took a deal in which he could be set free as early as Nov. 9, but a subsequent drug conviction out of Atkinson will extend his stay by several months.

A home invasion case against Cloutman in Pelham is pending and could also add to his incarceration.

Court records show that Cloutman admitted this week to receiving stolen property, theft and two counts of attempted theft.

A Salem police officer explains in an arrest warrant that he responded to a home on Gordon Avenue at 4 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2021. The homeowner reported that a man was walking around his yard and stole his son's bike before proceeding to a neighbor's house.

Police were given access to a surveillance camera that shows Cloutman's movements and the Jeep Wrangler he arrived in, which was reported stolen from Windham "just before this theft," the warrant reads.

Another resident of Gordon Avenue told police that also around 4 a.m. the Jeep pulled into his driveway and, "a male began to enter his two vehicles that were parked in his driveway and unlocked."

The officer who took the report said he searched the area and then went to Speedway gas station nearby to see if anyone recognized the suspect.

Footage from the gas station taken at 3:45 a.m. shows the Jeep "pull in and try to park at one of the gas pumps," police said, but, "the person driving the vehicle clearly doesn't know what side the gas tank is on, as they initially pull up to the pumps facing the wrong direction."

The warrant goes on, "inside, the male takes approximately 10 minutes to make a cup of coffee, which he pays for with cash."

Police say based on the time he left the gas station, Cloutman likely went to Gordon Avenue right away to commit the thefts.

Story continues

Salem police sent an email to other departments in the region asking if anyone recognized the suspect. The answer came "almost immediately" from Det. Rick Welch, in Haverhill, police said.

Welch told Salem police that he "dealt with (Cloutman) dozens of times," and Haverhill police were also searching for Cloutman in connection to numerous thefts.

In 2012, when Cloutman was 20, he was connected to an armed home invasion for marijuana that left two people dead.

He took a deal then that dismissed two counts of murder and a count of home invasion.