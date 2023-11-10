Haverhill murder: Teenage boy guilty over Harvey Barfield death

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy in a dispute over a girl.

Harley Barfield was stabbed in Haverhill, Suffolk, on 9 January and died in hospital two days later.

The defendant, also 16, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted killing him but denied murder.

He was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Harley was stabbed at least 12 times, including one blow that pierced his heart, in the attack at Strasbourg Square.

Jurors were told the pair had been involved in arguments over a girl and a confrontation just before the murder.

Floral tributes were left at the scene of Harley Barfield's murder

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC said the defendant's "jealousy and obsessiveness" came to a head when he armed himself with a knife and went to find Harley.

He "slashed and stabbed Harley" before he threw the weapon and fled the scene, Mr Karmy-Jones said.

Witnesses described his "scared expression" as the defendant chased him while holding a knife and how the victim screamed at him to stop.

The trial heard the defendant became obsessed with his former partner and bombarded her with texts and video messages.

A friend of the teenage boys said Harley had been meeting the girl outside school in case the defendant "followed her home".

A witness said the pair exchanged messages, with Harley telling the defendant to stop contacting the girl.

The defendant's barrister said he had autism and his mental state was impaired at the time.

