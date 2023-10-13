Haverhill murder: Teens 'argued about girl before fatal stabbing'

A teenage boy argued with another youngster about his ex-girlfriend before stabbing him, a court heard.

Harley Barfield, 16, was stabbed in the heart in a car park in Haverhill, Suffolk, on 9 January and died two days later in hospital in Cambridge.

He had stab wounds to his chest and cuts to his neck, head and hands.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied murder and is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The jury heard from both a friend of Harley, and the defendant, that Harley had been meeting the girl outside school in case the defendant "followed her home".

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The witness said the two boys had exchanged messages with Harley telling the defendant to stop contacting the ex-girlfriend.

The defendant had allegedly been calling her from withheld telephone numbers and messaging across multiple apps.

In the video interview with police, the friend said that the victim and defendant had previously exchanged angry words in person, including calling each other "pussy".

The witness, who was with Harley on 9 January when he was stabbed, said they had been walking to a shop in Haverhill when they saw the defendant.

Harley had tried to ignore him and continue walking but the defendant followed him, the witness added.

They then tried to punch each other before the witness said he saw Harley "looking scared" and running away.

The jury heard the defendant chased him, with the victim falling down, before getting stabbed in the chest and head.

The witness said Harley was "pale and cold" and a woman tried to administer CPR.

The trial continues.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830