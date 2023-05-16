Haverhill parents facing child abuse charges after children went missing ruled to be dangerous

A Haverhill District Court judge ruled Cypher Great and his wife Jameaka Conway, dangerous as the couple faces multiple charges of child abuse.

The case stems from allegations of child abuse by the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, which began a chain of events that led police publicly declare six of the couple’s children missing.

They were located in Randolph and are now in DCF custody.

Authorities allege Great and Conway’s daughter first told police about alleged abuse against the children earlier this month.

She said one incident happened while she was babysitting the children, and the four-year-old cut her own braids.

“When the parents came home, they saw the siblings’ hair and the mother took out a wooden stick and started hitting the children aged 9, 5, and 6 and herself, with that stick,” prosecutor Cal Skeirik told the court. “Mr. Great grabbed a shoe and began hitting the victim, the nine, five, and six-year-old children as well. The victim stated that all the kids begged them to stop, but they did not stop initially.”

Authorities allege, Great and Conway, and Conway’s mother, all refused to tell the police and DCF the children’s location after Great and Conway were arrested.

Police work eventually led to their recovery in Randolph, and now Conway’s mother, Deborah Conway is also facing charges in the case.

“The commonwealth believes they were working with the grandmother to hide the children on the commonwealth,” Skeirik said.

Jameaka Conway’s family attended the hearing, saying afterward prosecutors have it all wrong.

They allege the 13-year-old’s allegations of abuse are false.

“We came here to support my cousin. She’s a good mom. She didn’t do anything wrong. Her family is always here. And we are going to support her,” Nicole Conway said.

A Haverhill District Court judge set bail at ten thousand dollars.

Among the pre-release conditions is that the couple must stay away from the children.

The couple is due back in court on June 12.

Deborah Conway is due in court on May 22 for a dangerousness hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

