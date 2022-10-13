Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle

The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.

Perrault was located and arrested at approximately 5:00 p.m. after an “intense” search.

Local schools were alerted to the incident.

Perrault was held on 100k bail and will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

