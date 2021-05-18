Haverhill police investigate Sunday night shooting

Allison Corneau, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

May 18—HAVERHILL — Police say no injuries were reported after a shooting Sunday night near the city's Lafayette Square section.

Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said a 911 call for shots fired came in at 9:26 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the area of 103 Bellevue Ave., near All Saints Church. According to Doherty, a moving car was struck and damaged during the shooting.

Police would not comment on a motive and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with tips on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sean Scharneck at 978-373-1212, ext. 1551.

