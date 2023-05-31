Haverhill Police looking for an endangered juvenile last seen getting on the bus

Haverhill Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Kandhri Baker, a 13-year-old girl from Haverhill has been reported missing and endangered on Tuesday. Police say she was last seen getting on the bus to the Boys and Girls Club from JG Whittier.

She was last wearing LSW white zip-up, black t-shirt, and black spandex shorts, according to police.

She is 5′06″ and 130 lbs.

If located, please contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW