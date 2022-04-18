Haverhill police officer suspended after OUI arrest

Apr. 18—HAVERHILL — An off-duty Haverhill police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with operating under the influence of liquor.

Carlos Arriaga was arrested after Haverhill police responded to a report of a two-car accident at 216 Essex St. on Sunday shortly before 8 p.m., police stated.

Arriaga was traveling in a 2017 Mercedes GLE when it struck a parked 2022 Honda with an occupant at the wheel of the vehicle.

Both drivers reported minor injuries.

In August 2019, Arriaga, a longtime Haverhill police officer, was charged with domestic assault and battery.

Five months later, his case was dismissed in Newburyport District Court for lack of prosecution.

Later in 2020, Arriaga was suspended by the mayor for 45 days without pay for violating orders from his superiors when he sent harassing and vulgar texts and willingly visited the woman, according to a police department internal investigation.