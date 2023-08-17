Haverhill residents return to their homes after sinkhole forced evacuation
Twenty-two people, including several children, were able to return home after a massive sinkhole forced evacuations in Haverhill last week.
The Rays placed the All-Star shortstop on the restricted list earlier this week.
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
The IPO market is seeking stability going into 2024, John Chirico said.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
Whooping cough cases are rising. Experts say it reinforces how important it is to get vaccinated to help prevent it.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The Zenvo Aurora has arrived at Monterey Car Week, and it’s being offered in two supercar flavors by the Danish car builder.
Doctors say that ages of new readers vary — and that parents shouldn't stress about this too much early on.
West Virginia announced Bob Huggins’ resignation one day after his DUI arrest this summer, though he later tried to walk that back.
OpenAI, the AI company behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired Global Illumination, a New York-based startup leveraging AI to build creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences. "The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT." Global Illumination, launched by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, has been involved in a range of projects since its founding in 2021.