Haverhill teen charged with firing needle-tipped Nerf bullets

May 6—Police have charged a Haverhill teen with using a Nerf gun to fire bullets with needles in their tips at a woman and her child.

Police charged Gianni Aviles, 18, of 40 Oak Terrace with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Aviles was arraigned on the charges last week in Haverhill District Court.

According to a police report, officers were called to 62 Portland St. April 24 at 5:45 p.m. A woman who was there told police she was getting out of her car when a black Honda Accord with several men inside drove up and shot at her with a Nerf gun, the report said.

The woman told police that she felt a "poke" on the right side of her chest and that she pulled out a Nerf bullet with a needle sticking out of it. She said she did not require medical attention.

The woman said her 4-year-old son was also shot at, and the bullet that landed near him also had a needle sticking out of its tip, the report said.

The woman gave the two Nerf bullets to police, the report said.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video of the area that showed a black Honda Accord approaching the victim and a man in a white tank top sticking his arm out the rear passenger side window and pointing what appeared to be a Nerf gun at the woman's son, who was sitting in front of 62 Portland St.

Police said they issued an alert for the Honda, which they stopped at 7:35 p.m. in the area of South Main and Ferry streets in Bradford.

Four people were in the car — the driver and three passengers, including Aviles, the police report said.

The driver admitted to police that his friends had been chasing each other around and shooting at each other, but that he was unaware strangers had also been shot at, the report said.

Aviles told police he shot at the woman and her child on Portland Street, the report said.

A search of the Honda by police turned up a number of Nerf bullets that matched the description of those shot at the woman and her son, as well as some needles, the report said.

Police said they found a Nerf gun in the trunk of the Honda, and that the gun was loaded with a Nerf bullet tipped with a needle.