Haverstraw child and family gifted paid vacation through Baking Memories 4 Kids
A family from Haverstraw was given an all-expense paid vacation to Florida, as Baking Memories 4 Kids spread a little joy to families with children suffering from critical illnesses.
Three-year-old Kayden Germosen was born with prune belly syndrome, a rare condition in which abdomen muscles are either missing or severely underdeveloped.
Kayden's mother, Vielka Henriquez, older brother Jayden and therapist Christine Krasny were in attendance Thursday morning when the family received the announcement. Krasny nominated Kayden's family to receive the trip through the national nonprofit.
"We've been through so much with Kayden, so many hospitalizations and everything," Henriquez said. "I want to have this experience with my kids, I want to have fun with my family and kids, so we can share that experience together."
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Baking Memories 4 Kids gives Haverstraw family a trip to Florida