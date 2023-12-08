Haverstraw child and family gifted paid vacation through Baking Memories 4 Kids

A family from Haverstraw was given an all-expense paid vacation to Florida, as Baking Memories 4 Kids spread a little joy to families with children suffering from critical illnesses.

Kayden Germosen, 3, eats a cookie as his mom, Vielka Henriquez, talks about the excitement of being gifted with a trip to Florida from Baking Memories 4 Kids, at the Haverstraw Center, Dec. 7, 2023.

Three-year-old Kayden Germosen was born with prune belly syndrome, a rare condition in which abdomen muscles are either missing or severely underdeveloped.

Frank Squeo from Valley Cottage, left, the founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids, hands off some cookies to 3-year-old Kayden Germosen and his mom, Vielka Henriquez, as brother Jayden looks on as well as Christine Krasny, Kayden's therapist and chief fundraiser, at the Haverstraw Center, Dec. 7, 2023.

Kayden's mother, Vielka Henriquez, older brother Jayden and therapist Christine Krasny were in attendance Thursday morning when the family received the announcement. Krasny nominated Kayden's family to receive the trip through the national nonprofit.

Frank Squeo from Valley Cottage, left, the founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids, is pictured with 3-year-old Kayden Germosen and his mom, Vielka Henriquez, brother Jayden and Christine Krasny, Kayden's therapist and chief fundraiser, at the Haverstraw Center, Dec. 7, 2023. The family was given a trip to Florida by the organization.

"We've been through so much with Kayden, so many hospitalizations and everything," Henriquez said. "I want to have this experience with my kids, I want to have fun with my family and kids, so we can share that experience together."

