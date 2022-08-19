Haverstraw driver charged in fatal crash at Picariello Drive and Rela Avenue

HAVERSTRAW - Town of Haverstraw police said a driver has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving in a fatal crash earlier this month.

Police said the crash happened Aug. 6 at the intersection of Picariello Drive and Rela Avenue in the village of Haverstraw.

According to police, Jesus Gomez-Garcia, 21, of Haverstraw was driving a vehicle which collided with a motorcycle operated by Gregory Carter, 38, also of Haverstraw. Carter died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Water emergency: Rockland County imposes mandatory limits on water use

Electrical fire: Bowline power plant in Haverstraw shut down

Service disputes: Ramapo defunds Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps

Police said at the time that Gomez-Garcia was not injured and remained at the scene.

Gomez-Garcia was charged Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Haverstraw Village Court and released on his own recognizance, pending a future court appearance.

Police have not released any other details on the crash or how Gomez-Garcia is accused of driving recklessly.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Haverstraw man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist