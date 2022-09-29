Haverstraw ex-Deputy Mayor Emily Dominguez, sister admit stealing from nonprofit

Former Haverstraw village Deputy Mayor Emily Dominguez and her sister, Janice Dominguez, pleaded guilty to bilking a nonprofit out of thousands of dollars.

The pair had previously denied wrongdoing and denounced the prosecution as politically motivated.

They face sentencing on Jan. 18 in Rockland County Court for fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony covering the theft of property up to $3,000. The count carries a maximum prison term of four years and a minimum of no incarceration, at the discretion of the judge. The judge could demand restitution and issue fines.

Prior to the plea agreement, the Dominguez sisters and their mother, Luz Marina Gutierrez, were charged in a 35-count indictment with the theft of $11,000 in funds and donations from the Rockland Community Foundation, an organization Emily Dominguez oversaw as a board member and former president.

The foundation raises money to finance Haverstraw Neighborhood Fund programs for needy village residents, such as backpacks of school supplies and annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners in the village.

Indictment statement: Rockland DA and NYS Comptroller comment on charges against Dominguez

Arrest: Former Haverstraw deputy mayor, relatives accused of stealing from Rockland nonprofit

Haverstraw village: Emily Dominguez resigns as deputy mayor, cites personal reasons

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh and his office declined to outline the details of the plea agreement and why a plea was taken on one of the dozens of charges and if prosecutors would seek jail or prison time at the time of sentencing.

Attorneys for Emily and Janice Dominguez declined to respond to requests for comment. Gutierrez's attorney also declined to respond.

Resignation followed indictment

A grand jury originally indicted the three Haverstraw residents with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Emily Dominguez, then 51, and Gutierrez, then 84, were also charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Story continues

Walsh and state Comptroller ThomasDiNapoli announced the indictment in October 2001. Emily and Janice Dominguez pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. Gutierrez's next Rockland County Court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Emily Dominguez resigned from the Haverstraw Board of Trustees a month prior to the announcement of the indictment, citing personal reasons and the need to devote more time to her marketing and bridal business.

Emily Dominguez has claimed in Facebook posts she's a victim of political prosecution, as well as posting unsubstantiated claims of corruption against unnamed elected officials in Haverstraw and elsewhere. She and her sister created the Facebook page Justice For All Rockland County.

Emily Dominguez after the indictment said investigators since November 2020 spent "countless man hours, taxpayers dollars have been spent on an endless trip down a rabbit hole as they search relentlessly for something and clearly nothing." She said she supplied appropriate documentation and during "my time on the foundation, there were changes in staffing, accounting, and processing. Further investigation I’m sure will exonerate me, my mother, and sister."

Walsh said at the time of the indictment that "the people of Haverstraw were cheated."

Indictment details charges

The indictment charged that between March and October of 2020, the sisters submitted eighteen false receipts to the Rockland Community Foundation for reimbursement for expenses allegedly incurred by Emily Dominguez and Gutierrez.

Those receipts were phony, though, because no such food was ever provided, officials said, resulting in $4,963 in theft from the foundation, prosecutors said.

Emily Dominguez also was accused of running a scam in August 2019 through a pocketbook bingo fundraiser under the guise of raising money for the Haverstraw Neighborhood Fund backpack program.

People donated funds to attend the event, officials said, and those funds were deposited directly into a PayPal account for Emily Dominguez, then transferred funds from three checks for $1,534 to her savings account.

Prosecutors charged that Dominguez and her mother allegedly submitted fake and inflated receipts to the foundation to be reimbursed for expenses between August 2017 and August 2019, which helped them steal $2,525. The receipts, from Portobello’s restaurant and catering, where Janice Dominguez formerly worked, were false, purporting to represent food provided to residents of Haverstraw, when in fact, no such food was ever supplied, prosecutors said.

"We appreciate the work of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office to determine the extent of this fraud and identifying the alleged perpetrators," said Julie Sadowski, executive director of the Rockland Community Foundation. "We are seeking recovery through all appropriate means."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ex-Haverstraw Deputy Mayor Dominguez, sister, plead guilty to theft