Haverstraw man indicted after assault rifles, ghost gun parts found in home: Rockland DA

An investigation into the transport of ghost gun parts has resulted in the indictment of a Haverstraw man, a first under a provision in the state's anti-gun legislation that took effect this year, the Rockland District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Gregory Lopez, 45, is facing charges of second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He has been in the county jail since his arrest last week and was expected to be arraigned Thursday on the indictment in Rockland County Court.

One of two assault rifles seized at a Haverstraw home April 27, 2022, during an investigation into the mailing of ghost gun parts

As part of an investigation into the mailing of ghost gun parts through the U.S. Postal Service, authorities executed a search warrant on April 27 at Lopez's Rosman Road home, They found two loaded AR-15s without serial numbers, loaded magazines.223 and .308 caliber ammunition and the ghost gun parts, according to the DA's Office.

The indictment includes misdemeanor charges for alleged possession of six "major components of unfinished firearms", ghost gun parts.

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said it was the first time that subsection of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon was charged. It was part of the state's anti-gun legislation adopted in October.

The DA's Office declined to discuss what led to the search of Lopez' home.

The top charge, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, accuses Lopez of having the two loaded guns.

He faces a minimum of 3½ years in prison and a maximum of 5 years if convicted.

The third-degree weapon charge relates to the two assault rifles and to Lopez possessing guns despite a prior criminal conviction..

Twitter: @jonbandler

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Haverstraw man indicted after assault rifles, ghost gun parts found