Havertown Fire Companies Get $60K From State Fire Commissioner

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, PA — Haverford Township's four fire companies have recently been awarded grant funds from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Across the state, fire and EMS companies have been awarded grants through the office.

State Rep. Mike Zabel announced fire companies in Havertown each were included in the fund allocation.

The Bon Air, Brookline, Manoa, and Oakmont free companies were awarded $15,000 each, for a $60,000 total in grant funds for the township's fire companies.

"I’m proud to see state money go to first responders and volunteers who have continued to provide invaluable services for our residents throughout a pandemic that has claimed more than 1,700 lives in Delaware County," Zabel said.

The grants can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings accounts, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only), and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.



The announcement comes days after Zabel voted with his colleagues in the Pennsylvania House to pass Senate Bill 739 and release $25 million in funds to help EMS and ambulance rescue crews. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the measure into law Thursday, releasing funds available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

This article originally appeared on the Haverford-Havertown Patch