Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days

Readers hoping to buy Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 23rd of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

Haverty Furniture Companies's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Haverty Furniture Companies has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $19.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Haverty Furniture Companies paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Haverty Furniture Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Haverty Furniture Companies's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 7 years, Haverty Furniture Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 26% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Haverty Furniture Companies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Haverty Furniture Companies doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Haverty Furniture Companies from a dividend perspective.

