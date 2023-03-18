Is Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Trading At A 42% Discount?

Key Insights

Haverty Furniture Companies' estimated fair value is US$55.21 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Haverty Furniture Companies' US$31.78 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

The average premium for Haverty Furniture Companies' competitorsis currently 131%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$55.0m US$64.0m US$65.4m US$66.7m US$68.1m US$69.5m US$71.0m US$72.5m US$74.0m US$75.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.09% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.07% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% US$50.4 US$53.8 US$50.4 US$47.2 US$44.2 US$41.3 US$38.7 US$36.2 US$33.9 US$31.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$428m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$75m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.1%– 2.1%) = US$1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.1b÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= US$464m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$892m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$31.8, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Haverty Furniture Companies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.176. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Haverty Furniture Companies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Haverty Furniture Companies, we've compiled three further factors you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Haverty Furniture Companies you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HVT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

