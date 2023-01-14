Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Haverty Furniture Companies' (NYSE:HVT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Haverty Furniture Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$119m ÷ (US$693m - US$193m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Haverty Furniture Companies has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

Check out our latest analysis for Haverty Furniture Companies

roce

In the above chart we have measured Haverty Furniture Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Haverty Furniture Companies.

What Can We Tell From Haverty Furniture Companies' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Haverty Furniture Companies are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Haverty Furniture Companies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

Our Take On Haverty Furniture Companies' ROCE

To sum it up, Haverty Furniture Companies has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 112% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know more about Haverty Furniture Companies, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Haverty Furniture Companies is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here