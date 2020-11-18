From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers
·6 min read
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers

LONDON (Reuters) - One morning, after years of financial prudence and solid creditworthiness, you wake up and it's all gone. You're no longer worthy. You're a risk. In fact, you're sub-prime.

That is the fate facing thousands of Britons who, often for no fault of their own, could begin 2021 as "subprime" borrowers if they have had more than six months' of relief from COVID-19 debt woes.

This could have dire consequences for people who have historically struggled to access credit, especially those on low incomes.

The situation also illustrates the unenviable dilemmas facing authorities around the world who have taken unprecedented steps to keep societies intact during the pandemic, including requiring lenders to offer customers payment holidays.

Yet fearing people will spiral ever-deeper into debt, leaving banks with deep losses, regulators are paring back those financial lifelines, even as COVID-19 rages anew and some vulnerable citizens despair how they will stay afloat.

Britain's first lockdown began in March and authorities allowed borrowers to suspend payments on mortgages and loans from April 9, without their credit rating being affected, to help ease the distress caused by tumbling wages and job cuts.

Policymakers have put a six-month cap on the credit amnesty, just as a second lockdown in England poses many of the same problems for businesses and households.

Individuals can apply for a loan payment holiday until March 31, but those requiring additional breathing space or more bespoke debt relief could see themselves rated subprime, making accessing credit tougher or even impossible, according to about half a dozen industry players interviewed by Reuters.

"People who need continued help could find themselves in a precarious financial situation," said Justin Basini, CEO of credit marketplace ClearScore, who estimates tens of thousands of borrowers could be affected from the new year onwards.

The number of people in severe problem debt has risen to 1.2 million due to the pandemic, with a further 3 million at risk, charity StepChange warned last week.

Around 12 million people, meanwhile, have "low financial resilience" and may struggle with bills or loan repayments, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last month, with 2 million having entered this category since February.

RAIDING RETIREMENT POT

While those already in financial trouble before the pandemic are likely to be worst affected, the squeeze is also hitting people formerly viewed as highly creditworthy.

Take Julia McPherson, a 55-year-old entrepreneur from Suffolk, eastern England.

She had always counted herself "one of the lucky ones".

Her successful ventures helped her buy a family home with a small mortgage, which she later used as collateral to fund renovations.

She poured 100,000 pounds ($132,250) of savings into plans to launch a glamping business, Yology, in spring but the mother-of-four ran into difficulty shortly before the loan-payment freeze and credit-rating amnesty were launched.

With her income so uncertain, she felt she had no option but to cancel March and April payments on a 70,000-pound second mortgage loan and a 20,000-pound car loan.

Despite raiding retirement savings to pay the arrears in May, McPherson's credit score tumbled from a near-perfect 997 in January to a "very poor" 296 in July on a scale devised by Experian, a leading scoring agency.

She is slowly rebuilding her score but the hit means she can no longer borrow at rates she considers fair or affordable.

"Unless you are extremely wealthy, you're only ever one or two months away from debt," said McPherson, who criticised lenders for denying customers access to low-interest rate loans as the pandemic continues.

"This is now true of a very large number of people who have been badly hit by an unexpected external crisis they had no way of preparing for."

SUBPRIME LOANS DRY UP

The FCA referred queries to previous statements where it said limiting the credit amnesty was aimed at protecting consumers.

Borrowers can still ask lenders to restructure mortgage payments beyond six months but such requests may impact credit files, the regulator warned, with a return to accurate reporting viewed as necessary to prevent over-indebtedness and ensure lenders remain confident to lend.

The FCA did not formally consult on the plan to limit the amnesty, but a call for feedback in September drew support from most companies and trade bodies who were in favour of restoring normal credit file reporting.

According to ClearScore though, consumers' credit scores with Equifax - another credit-reporting agency - could drop by up to 124 points if they find themselves unable to repay debt for three consecutive months outside an agreed payment holiday.

A drop like this would likely trigger a credit file "black mark", making accessing credit almost impossible, Basini said.

The average UK Equifax credit score is 380 points, and considered "fair" but a drop of just one point would put borrowers in the "poor" range of 379 to 280.

A drop to poor often means borrowers must turn to subprime lenders, which typically charge higher interest rates to offset a perceived higher default risk - but even that's drying up.

Subprime lenders like Provident Financial, Morses Club, Non-Standard Finance and Amigo either tightened lending criteria or shut the doors to new business early in the pandemic. Amigo has said it will not resume new lending until next year.

"I expect the number of non-prime customers in the UK to grow from 10 million to 12 to 13 million next year," Morses Club Chief Executive Paul Smith said. "There's a lack of supply to meet the growing demand, and I think it will get worse."

An Equifax spokeswoman said they worked closely with all organisations that supply data to ensure it is accurate and fit for purpose, adding banks made lending decisions on a range of information gathered and not just credit scores from agencies.

A spokesman for Experian said it expected lenders to report assistance offered where relevant, after six-month payment holidays expired.

"It's a return to business-as-usual credit reporting and scoring," he added.

THE SHARKS CIRCLE

Debt campaigners say the amnesty ended too soon.

With banks likely to refuse or price out poorer borrowers who fall outside risk appetites, there are few alternatives, particularly since a no-interest loan scheme proposed by the government in 2018 is still pending.

Fears of a loan-sharking, or illegal-lending, boom prompted the government's England Illegal Money Lending Team to launch a smartphone app in September to help people report predators who demand extortionate interest or threaten borrowers.

Lenders also expect secured and unsecured consumer loan default rates to rise in the final quarter, Bank of England data on Oct. 15 showed.

"We have concerns for those whose payment holidays have ended and are unable to resume repayments, as their only option will be whatever their lender offers," said StepChange public policy manager Adam Butler.

And while ending the amnesty is aimed at shoring up the economy, it could have an opposite, unintended, effect.

"With fewer people able to take out credit, buy homes, and switch credit products to pay down debt, this will have a direct impact, not only on consumers, but on the credit industry and the economy as a whole," ClearScore's Basini said.

($1 = 0.7561 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers; Editing by Pravin Char)

Latest Stories

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Nobel Committee issues rare statement as Ethiopian PM launches 'final and crucial' military operation in Tigray

    The committee that awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the conflict in Tigray region and called on all parties to end violence. Hundreds have died, thousands have fled to Sudan, and there have been accusations of atrocities since Mr Abiy launched a military offensive two weeks ago against the local rulers of Tigray for defying his authority. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee follows the developments in Ethiopia closely, and is deeply concerned," said a statement from the committee, which rarely expresses views about the actions of past Nobel laureates. Mr Abiy took the award in 2019 for making peace with Eritrea after a devastating 1998-2000 war and then lengthy standoff on the border. On Tuesday, Mr Abiy declared operations were entering a “final” phase, and his government confirmed fresh air strikes near the Tigray capital, Mekele.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Israelis protest EU delegation's visit to planned settlement

    Israeli protesters shouted down a group of European diplomats on Monday who were visiting the site of a planned settlement expansion in east Jerusalem that would make it even harder to establish a viable Palestinian state and could anger the incoming U.S. administration. The diplomats went to Givat Hamatos, in east Jerusalem, to voice their opposition a day after Israeli authorities announced tenders for more than 1,200 new homes. The new construction would further sever east Jerusalem from the nearby Palestinian town of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank.

  • Rudy Giuliani appears in federal court for first time in 28 years to push Trump campaign's voter fraud claims

    Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, appeared in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to fight a long-shot legal challenge to block President-elect Joe Biden from being certified as the victor in the must-win state. The campaign and Trump supporters have filed lawsuits in several states challenging the November 3 election result but have yet to overturn any votes. Any hope of reversing the outcome hangs on Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes the president could not afford to lose. Mr Trump has alleged Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully identified mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects so that voters could fix, or "cure", them. Mr Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and prosecutor who has not represented a client in federal court since 1992, was drafted at the last minute on Tuesday morning to put the campaign’s case to Judge Matthew Brann in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after three law firms dismissed themselves. Mr Giuliani, who needed permission from the judge to appear in the case as he is not currently admitted to practise law in a Pennsylvania federal court, made a series of unsubstantiated claims of "widespread, nationwide voter fraud" in the election.

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

    Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes