HAVI Accelerates Its Sustainability Drive By Committing To A 40% Cut In Carbon Emissions By 2030

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HAVI, a global supply chain management and logistics provider to leading

multinational brands, has taken a major step forward in its commitment

to combatting global climate change by joining the Science

Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This announcement comes at a time

when it is clearer than ever that a firm commitment to embedding a

culture of sustainability is fundamental to limiting global warming.





HAVI is one of the first ten companies globally with approved

SBTi’s in the Airfreight, Transportation and Logistics sector. More

broadly, it joins a relatively small group of other forward-thinking

businesses that are taking concrete action against climate change to

accelerate the corporate sector’s collective transition to the

low-carbon economy.

HAVI has formally submitted and received approval for its commitment to

reducing carbon emissions from its operations by 40% per metric ton of

goods delivered between 2015 and 2030. The ultimate aim: to help limit

the rise in global temperatures to well below 2°C, as per the Paris

Agreement.

Moving beyond this milestone, HAVI’s next step will involve working

through the climate change program run by the CDP, one of the SBTi’s

partners, with the focus on bringing greater transparency to its

environmental impact.

Building on Solid Foundations

Signing up to the SBTi elevates HAVI’s longstanding commitment to the

principles of sustainable business to a new level. The company is

already recognized as a leader on sustainability issues and has a proven

track record for fighting global climate change. In collaboration with

its partners, it has implemented a significant number of targeted

sustainability initiatives over the last decade with measurable success.

One such initiative was the successful launch of an internal Efficient &

Sustainable Logistics (ESL) program, which has made a tangible

contribution to reducing HAVI’s CO 2 emissions, improving

energy efficiency and expanding the use of renewable energy.

Contributing to Customer Success

Building on these solid foundations, HAVI is now set to redouble its

carbon-cutting efforts. Among other steps, this will involve working

through new and established partnerships with its customers to help

achieve its approved science-based target and, in some cases, help those

customers meet their own sustainability targets.