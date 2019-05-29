HAVI Accelerates Its Sustainability Drive By Committing To A 40% Cut In Carbon Emissions By 2030

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HAVI, a global supply chain management and logistics provider to leading
multinational brands, has taken a major step forward in its commitment
to combatting global climate change by joining the Science
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This announcement comes at a time
when it is clearer than ever that a firm commitment to embedding a
culture of sustainability is fundamental to limiting global warming.
HAVI is one of the first ten companies globally with approved
SBTi’s in the Airfreight, Transportation and Logistics sector. More
broadly, it joins a relatively small group of other forward-thinking
businesses that are taking concrete action against climate change to
accelerate the corporate sector’s collective transition to the
low-carbon economy.
HAVI has formally submitted and received approval for its commitment to
reducing carbon emissions from its operations by 40% per metric ton of
goods delivered between 2015 and 2030. The ultimate aim: to help limit
the rise in global temperatures to well below 2°C, as per the Paris
Agreement.
Moving beyond this milestone, HAVI’s next step will involve working
through the climate change program run by the CDP, one of the SBTi’s
partners, with the focus on bringing greater transparency to its
environmental impact.
Building on Solid Foundations
Signing up to the SBTi elevates HAVI’s longstanding commitment to the
principles of sustainable business to a new level. The company is
already recognized as a leader on sustainability issues and has a proven
track record for fighting global climate change. In collaboration with
its partners, it has implemented a significant number of targeted
sustainability initiatives over the last decade with measurable success.
One such initiative was the successful launch of an internal Efficient &
Sustainable Logistics (ESL) program, which has made a tangible
contribution to reducing HAVI’s CO2 emissions, improving
energy efficiency and expanding the use of renewable energy.
Contributing to Customer Success
Building on these solid foundations, HAVI is now set to redouble its
carbon-cutting efforts. Among other steps, this will involve working
through new and established partnerships with its customers to help
achieve its approved science-based target and, in some cases, help those
customers meet their own sustainability targets.
For example, HAVI’s SBTi program will contribute directly to McDonald’s
commitment to use its Scale
for Good and its own SBTi target to reduce emissions intensity (per
metric ton of food and packaging) by 31% across the supply chain by
2030. HAVI is also partnering with McDonald’s on various packaging
innovation, sourcing and recycling efforts that contribute towards
achieving McDonald’s goal for 100% of guest packaging to come from
renewable, recycled or certified sources, and to recycle guest packaging
in 100% of McDonald’s restaurants by 2025.
Expanding on Strategic Partnerships
In 2017, HAVI signed a strategic partnership with Swedish commercial
vehicle manufacturer, Scania. Through this partnership, HAVI aims
to convert 70% of its European delivery fleet from diesel to
alternative fuels by 2021. By the end of 2018, HAVI had achieved 30% of
this goal. HAVI will expand its partnership with Scania as it strives to
further cut carbon and particle emissions in city centers, where many of
HAVI’s deliveries are concentrated and where regulators are accelerating
moves to ban diesel-powered vehicles.
Shared Benefits
Commenting on the journey ahead, Neil Humphrey, President, HAVI
Logistics, says: “Setting a science-based target will
give HAVI’s longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices
even more weight and credibility. We look forward to working with all
our customers, partners, industry peers and employees to align our
collective efforts towards making the world – especially our cities and
working environment – cleaner, healthier and more sustainable.”
Keith Kenny, Vice President Global Sustainability, McDonald’s
Corporation, adds: “We congratulate HAVI on becoming one of the
first suppliers in our system to set a science-based target for reducing
its greenhouse gas emissions. As a long-term and very important partner
for McDonald’s, HAVI’s commitment will help us reach our own
science-based target as well as having a wider reaching positive impact.
Along with our Franchisees and other supplier partners, we want to use
our scale and reach to make a difference on what is the world’s most
pressing environmental challenge.”
Henrik Henriksson, CEO and President, Scania Group, says: “HAVI’s
membership of the SBTi will deliver numerous benefits while reinforcing
its track record of working with Scania to pioneer more sustainable
transport solutions. What we value most about our partnership with HAVI
is its impressive commitment to acting collectively and immediately.
Rather than just talking, it implements real solutions that are designed
to benefit the planet and its people now and in the future.”
