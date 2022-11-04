Having fridge problems? Safety complaints surge, with most aimed at Samsung

Food rotting quickly.

Vital medications ruined.

Families diagnosed with food poisoning.

These are just a few of the hundreds of refrigerator complaints that consumers have filed in recent years with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which only publishes reports involving the risk of illness, injury or death.

USA TODAY reporters analyzed thousands of complaints submitted during the last decade and found that since 2020, the number focusing on refrigerators has spiked to record levels. And, more than 75% of the recent fridge complaints mention one brand: Samsung.

Some customers who have spent thousands of dollars on their Samsung refrigerators say the appliance doesn't keep their food at a safe temperature.

A mom from Shafter, California, who kept her breast milk in her Samsung Family Hub 4-Door French Door Refrigerator, filed a complaint with the commission saying inconsistent temperatures caused her 18-month-old baby to become “violently ill with food poisoning.”

“She was throwing up everything and couldn’t even keep water down,” she reported. Three days later, the woman wrote, she and her husband were also sickened. Urgent care doctors diagnosed the entire family with food poisoning, she reported.

Hundreds of complaints to the federal safety commission blamed stomach ailments on their Samsung fridges.

It's difficult to link an illness to an individual appliance with certainty; safety commission records reflect only what consumers reported. But some who said they became sick reported checking fridge temps with their own store-bought thermometers after noticing their foods and drinks were running warm. They were shocked when they said they found the refrigerator temperature read as high as 55 degrees while the outside panel read 37 degrees.

Other complaints reported the ice maker freezing over, the fan freezing over or the fan making noise. Some complaints said customers had to remove water puddled so often beneath their refrigerators that it damaged the flooring.

In a written statement to USA TODAY, Samsung declined to answer questions about how it handles customer complaints but defended its record.

“Millions of consumers across the United States rely on their Samsung refrigerators each day,” the company’s statement said. “We stand behind the quality, innovation, and performance of our appliances, as well as our industry-recognized customer support.”

The federal safety commission has issued no warning or recall, but it confirmed the existence of an open investigation this week when it denied USA TODAY's request for records and correspondence about Samsung refrigerators over the past decade. The commission said disclosure would hinder its investigation.

The commission previously cited the law governing its activities that limits what it can say publicly about Samsung refrigerators or complaints about other brands.

“We are aware of the reported issue but, due to statutory restrictions on CPSC’s ability to disclose information about specific manufacturers or products, we have no further comment at this time,” said Judy Echavez, the commission’s spokesperson.

In a class action suit against Samsung, Plaintiff Matthew Jordan used thermal imaging camera that he said revealed unsafe temperature variation inside the refrigerator.

Consumer advocates say the situation highlights a major shortcoming in the system intended to keep the buying public safe. Under a one-of-a-kind provision of law, the Consumer Product Safety Commission can’t, in most cases, call attention to a pattern of reported problems with a product until agency officials complete a long process that in effect requires getting permission from the manufacturer.

A former executive director of the commission, Pamela Gilbert, said the agency is left to quietly negotiate a watered-down consumer warning or voluntary recall with companies. While the process plays out, consumers continue to buy faulty or dangerous products.

Samsung did not respond to our request for comment about the Commission's ongoing investigation.

Owners of Samsung refrigerators said that when they brought complaints to the company, they were left on hold with customer service representatives for hours, or transferred from person to person, only to be told there was no record of their problem.

Class action lawsuits, calls to customer service, and lawsuits in small claims court have only frustrated Samsung customers who tried to get compensation for their refrigerator problems. Many found each other on Facebook and formed a group titled “Samsung Refrigerator Recall U.S.A. Now,” which had more than 106,800 members.

The forum was recently taken down following assertions that members shared the contact information of a big box store chief executive online. But Samsung owners created a second group that doesn’t name the brand for fear of getting the group shut down again.

Fed-up customers who spoke to USA TODAY are demanding their money back for being sold products they say are faulty. They also say that the problems linked to Samsung refrigerators can be dangerous.

Spike in Samsung fridge complaints

Since 2011, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has received an annual average of 4,400 unsafe consumer product reports of all kinds through the SaferProducts.gov website.

USA TODAY's analysis showed that appliances of all kinds were the leading product category for complaints over the past decade. And, complaints filed with the commission have long described dangerous conditions with refrigerators made by various manufacturers.

But an unprecedented surge in reports involving Samsung in recent years made refrigerators the product with the highest number of consumer safety complaints.

This year's data reflects complaints recorded as of July. At that point, 471 refrigerator incidents were reported — the highest figure since the data was first published in 2011.

Samsung complaints came from all over the country and described health-related problems buyers said were caused by dozens of different Samsung refrigerator models.

Many Samsung complaints over the years have described units that were bought and manufactured between 2014 and 2018, had double French doors with a bottom freezer and featured an ice dispenser built into the front.

Samsung refrigerator complaints have now spiked to record levels. The reports jumped from six in 2011 to 367 in 2021. No other brand of refrigerator has been the subject of so many complaints in any year since the data was first published.

The second-highest, General Electric, was the subject of 90 complaints so far this year. GE's total was a big jump from eight in the same period of 2021, but it remains less than a third of the number listing Samsung fridges. All other brands stand at 10 or fewer complaints each this year.

According to Samsung, millions of U.S. consumers own Samsung refrigerators, and the company offers warranties on a variety of refrigerator components.

Tales of sick families, ruined floors, buzzing noises

The complaints sent to the federal safety commission about Samsung described ruined foods, fires, exploding soda cans, and people experiencing nausea and diarrhea.

A complaint from Orlando, Florida, said a 2-year-old child had “diarrhea and vomiting.” The fridge owner reported that three days later, his 7-week-old was taken to the hospital for diarrhea and shortness of breath, and then the parents got sick.

“Our Samsung fridge door displays different temperatures than the food and air inside the fridge,” the consumer wrote.

Karen Erb, a customer of Samsung who filed a complaint saying her Samsung refrigerator didn't regulate temperatures properly, placed a thermometer inside the refrigerator. She said the unit was not registering safe temperatures for food to be stored.

Karen Erb of Lancaster, Pennsylvania told USA TODAY that she experienced cramping, diarrhea and sometimes vomiting after she began using her Samsung in 2012.

One day, a visiting friend told her a water bottle that came out of the refrigerator was still warm.

She took photographs showing the temperature panel reading 34 degrees while a thermometer she placed inside read 53 degrees. She immediately unplugged the refrigerator and moved it to her garage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends that consumers use a store-bought thermometer to verify that their refrigerators are keeping a safe temp.

Erb’s complaint to the federal safety commission said her refrigerator made the food unsafe to eat. She also told the agency that Samsung developed ice buildup inside and left water all over her floor.

In an interview, Erb said her stomach ailments improved when she got rid of the Samsung, although she said her doctor later found scarring and diverticulitis in her digestive system. Her son did not have digestive symptoms, Erb said.

This year, Erb took Samsung to small claims court demanding $9,100 for the refrigerator, repairs and medical bills. She lost. Erb said she is still hoping for something from Samsung. She has joined a class action lawsuit filed in New Jersey in February 2017 on behalf of thousands of Samsung consumers who alleged that their refrigerators’ icemaker was defective.

Another lawsuit filed in May 2022, also in New Jersey, accused Samsung of selling refrigerators that wouldn’t maintain a safe temperature.

Samsung and the plaintiffs in the 2017 suit are in settlement negotiations, according to court filings. In the 2022 case, the company has until December to file its initial response.

Morgan Finton of Reston, Virginia, sent USA TODAY a video showing the ice-chipping routine he said he’s had to perform every couple of weeks when the water pools under the crisper and freezes over.

“All this is all frozen, it’s like a little skating rink,” he says in the video, scratching a knife over a thin sheet of ice on the bottom of his refrigerator drawer. He pushes the knife under the ice to break it up.

Finton says it’s been like that for him for six years. His home, which he bought in 2016, was already fitted with Samsung appliances, and he said the refrigerator started malfunctioning shortly after moving in. He said ice began melting and pooling into the crisper, eggs would freeze, steaks and salmon would spoil.

In 2018, Samsung reimbursed him for $247 worth of food and sent a tech to repair the problem. But he said the fix was temporary. The refrigerator’s temperature has remained turbulent, he said, and he found a shredded bag of cheese that barely made it a week before getting moldy.

When the fridge’s rear panel froze up, Finton said, he took a hair dryer to it.

Like Finton, Maegan Prakashpalan of Melissa, Texas, used the hair dryer method to defrost the inside of her Samsung refrigerator when it iced over.

Samsung refrigerator owner Maegan Prakashpalan took this photo she says shows water actively leaking out of the bottom of the unit.

She said in an interview with USA TODAY that the ice maker started leaking six months after purchase. She said she jammed paper towels down the chute to stop water from spilling onto the floor. Items kept freezing over, causing the drawers to crack and fall apart, she said.

Prakashpalan decided to defrost the refrigerator overnight, a process that ordinarily should be clean and dry. Photos and video she took afterward show water leaking onto her floorboards, which cracked and swelled up.

A Samsung tech made fixes on a visit in April, but pictures she took just two months later show the refrigerator temperature fluctuating between 40 and 50 degrees. Prakashpalan recalled that one evening, the temperature shot up to 60 degrees and she quickly moved the family’s food into coolers. The next morning, she said, the refrigerator died.

A different problem became Mara Jevera Fulmer’s last straw.

Around midnight in June, her Samsung began making a loud buzzing noise. The Atlas, Michigan, resident shared a video with USA TODAY of her opening the refrigerator door, stopping the noise temporarily, only for it to start up again after the door closes. She had already been through a cycle of thawing and freezing and temporary fixes by Samsung repair people similar to experiences reported by others.

She fired off a complaint to the federal safety commission. The temperature on the Samsung’s door read 37 degrees for the refrigerator and zero degrees for the freezer, she wrote. When she checked using an analog thermometer, it read between 22 and 26 degrees in the refrigerator and between 6 and 8 degrees in the freezer, she told the commission.

She hoped that by contacting the watchdog agency whose home page invites Americans to report unsafe consumer products, she might spare others of her ordeal.

'People die'

Complaints like Jevera Fulmer’s eventually make their way onto the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website. But the commission itself is highly constrained by law in what it can do when it repeatedly hears from consumers about safety problems with a specific product.

Agency officials must give the manufacturer at least 15 days' notice and a summary of the information the commission plans to share with consumers. The company has an opportunity to comment on what the commission plans to say.

If the federal safety commission ultimately decides the information should be disclosed, it must give the company another five days to respond. If the manufacturer simply objects, it can sue in court to stop the agency from releasing information about its product.

The result of these discussions is typically a delayed voluntary product recall by the company, accompanied by an announcement from the commission in negotiated language that the company signed off on.

The commission reported 1,104 voluntary recalls over the past five years and only 17 cases where the commission issued press releases unilaterally because companies were unwilling or unable to conduct a recall.

Nancy Nord, the commission’s acting chairman from 2006 to 2009, said the statute controlling agency actions was crafted to strike a balance that encourages self-reporting from companies by easing concerns their reputations will be harmed unfairly.

But the restriction on the commission’s powers has come under fire.

An investigation published by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform outlined how the agency was hampered from quickly warning the public about 14 deaths of children who used the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play for newborns.

Gilbert, the commission's executive director from 1995 to 2001, told USA TODAY the restrictions are a real problem.

“This very small under-resourced agency that is working so hard to protect the public but does it with one hand tied because they cannot share what it knows to the American public in any timely way,” said Gilbert.

Alicia Puente Cackley, who reviewed the agency’s process for the Government Accountability Office in 2020, said even current commission leaders and outsiders told the GAO it can be slow going.

Cackley, the GAO’s Financial Markets and Community Investment team director, said that CPSC members and stakeholders told her the various requirements the safety commission must meet “may delay agreement” on the language used before a recall can occur.

There is no analogous restriction for other regulatory agencies. Neither the FDA nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is required to follow a similar process with companies before highlighting problems with their products.

In a 2019 congressional hearing, Elliott F. Kaye, a former commissioner for the agency, said the provision known to insiders as “Section 6(b)” should be eliminated.

“People die because of Section 6(b)”, Kaye said. “It is that simple.”

A companion bill sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Jan Schakowsky and Bobby L. Rush early last year would repeal the provision. Both have sat on the committee for more than a year without a hearing.

In Samsung's case, the safety commission told USA TODAY it was withholding documents from its investigation that included technical drawings, product testing info, and "In-Depth Investigation" reports. People familiar with agency operations said the list was typical of a consumer safety inquiry.

Customer service purgatory

A product recall or warning from the federal safety commission isn’t the only way to resolve problems with products. Some Samsung refrigerator owners who have filed complaints with the commission say poor customer service only escalated their frustrations.

Tom O’Shea is one of the admins of the Facebook group for Samsung fridge customers, now known as “UNnamed Broken Appliance Group.” He has been vocal with his views about Samsung on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, where he helps others navigate Samsung’s customer service system.

O’Shea advises consumers to take copious notes, videos, and photos when they deal with the company, or to hire a personal injury attorney if they say they’ve been harmed. He also guides Samsung owners to file complaints with the federal safety commission or the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB chapter in New Jersey, where Samsung is located, has closed more than 22,000 complaints about the company in the last 3 years alone. The company has an A+ rating from BBB, whose ratings incorporate a long list of factors and give more negative weight to a company’s failure to answer BBB complaints than the number of BBB complaints against it.

In 2016, it only took two weeks for O’Shea to get his money back when he complained about his Samsung refrigerator.

But in August 2019, when he said his Samsung washer and dryer flooded his house, Samsung said it would reimburse him $1,644.74 if he cut the cords off the washer and dryer and sent them in. He said he did as he was told but then learned from customer service it would take up to 14 days to review his request because the company told him it never received the cord, even though O’Shea had mail confirmation it did.

He filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and continued pressing Samsung for a refund, which arrived October 2019.

Other Samsung buyers who have tried to work something out with the company also said it wasn’t an easy journey.

Finton, the customer who made the video of himself chipping ice from his refrigerator, said he was willing to take the loss and move on after dead-end email exchanges with customer service.

“I just don’t want to lose 50 hours of my life with Samsung on the phone,” he said.

Jennifer Berg took this photo she says depicts water damage from her Samsung refrigerator.

Jennifer Berg said that her leaky refrigerator has damaged her kitchen, causing the floor to swell. She said she’s lost food and has spent hours on the phone with customer service trying to get some level of reimbursement. But as someone with chronic severe migraines, she said, she has had to inject herself with medicine before she calls. She said each time she’s been told there’s no record of her claim and has to start over again.

