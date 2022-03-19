To a hammer, everything looks like bail: Cuomo, Hochul and our dishonest criminal justice debate

In his latest shameless comeback appearance on Thursday morning, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City was all but hell on earth now, because of crime. And he predicted that if new rollbacks to the bail reform law he originally signed in 2019 didn’t happen in the budget deal getting worked out now, which is when the governor has the most leverage over lawmakers, they won’t happen this year.

On Thursday afternoon, word leaked that Gov. Hochul — who’d previously said she’d need to see “data” before backing any changes to the law and that it shouldn’t be worked out in the budget since it’s not a money issue — does want to use the budget to “fix” bail reform.

Her 10-point plan wasn’t based on new data because there isn’t any. Tabloid headlines and poll numbers helped convince the accidental governor vying for a term of her own to act despite the strong objections of the legislative leaders who passed the reform bill intended to end the inequity of cash bail and who’d already been forced by Cuomo and tabloid headlines to swallow one set of revisions to it in 2020.

The bail reform fight has been almost completely unhinged from reality, in part because the pandemic has made it much harder to sort out what’s behind a frightening increase in violent crime in New York City and nationally.

It’s also become a badly distorted proxy in the already overheated fight between people demanding more policing and incarceration — necessary tools over any short-term — and people looking to move money into social services and housing, which is vital over the long-term.

Nearly two years after the bail reform law took effect, weeks after the virus and Gov. Cuomo shut down New York, there is simply no evidence that it has been a driver of the sharp increase in crime here — with the number of shootings having doubled since 2019 and the seven major categories of crime up 45% so far this year compared to last year.

Despite that, Mayor Adams, who won office on a promise to fairly restore public safety, isn’t waiting for an ERIC, DO SOMETHING! headline to show that his administration and “his police” are doing things. And he’s pressing Albany to change the bail law by pointing to an endless litany of cases involving people with long rap sheets and already charged with serious crimes committing even more serious crimes while they’re freed ahead of trial.

Story continues

Many of those people were out because of decisions by judges and prosecutors that have nothing to do with bail reform, but complaining about that without offering any immediate public safety answers, as many of the lawmakers defending bail reform have been doing, is missing the forest for the trees — or missing the will of the public for the will of their core constituencies.

Another part of Hochul’s new proposal to, well, reform New York’s justice reforms takes aim at the new discovery law, also from 2019, that replaced the state’s abuse-prone “blindfold law” that sometimes left people accused of crimes in the dark about critical evidence against them until the eve of trial, if they ever got to a trial, with a new system in which prosecutors are on a clock to certify that they’ve turned over all the evidence related to a case.

That was a change for the better, and one that didn’t lead to the witness intimidation issues some prosecutors warned about at the time.

But this new law has also come with unintended consequences, with one district attorney’s office (that didn’t want to be identified, which says a lot about the political crosscurrents at the moment) saying that serious cases have been summarily dismissed when the speedy-trial clock ran out while evidence was still being gathered.

Many defense lawyers, the office said, now routinely move for dismissal and some judges grant it after certification if any piece of potential evidence, however trivial, wasn’t included. If the memo book of the ninth cop at a scene, who just noted she was there, isn’t there, a criminal case can simply disappear now.

One result is that prosecutors are spending inordinate amounts of time gathering what’s often repetitive or irrelevant information and turnover is up dramatically since if the job is just churning paperwork, you can do that and make much more in the private sector.

The new law, the DA’s office said, has been particularly damaging in domestic violence cases, which often involve multiple complaints and dozens of pieces of repetitious paperwork for each of them. When a case is dismissed after prosecutors lose their race to compile that on time, orders of protection against the abuser are automatically lifted.

Hochul’s proposed revision to the discovery law would require prosecutors to certify substantial compliance, with that modifier providing more breathing room for turning over ancillary evidence like that ninth cop’s memo book.

Maybe this is one issue where people with different priorities can find common ground, and help make a well-intended reform succeed in practice.

harrysiegel@gmail.com