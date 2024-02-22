Having issues with your cell service? You are not alone. AT&T, Verizon outages reported

Having issues with your Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile service? Well you are not alone.

Outage reports have been pouring into the Downdetector website Thursday morning from customers across the country.

Downdetector records outages using user-submitted reports. Around 4:30 a.m. AT&T reports peaked at more than 32,000 nationwide. About 56% of the reports were listed as mobile phone and 36% were listed as no signal.

Verizon, T-Mobile and other carriers also had a rise in reports around that time, according to the site.

SEPTA delays

SEPTA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the service issues are causing disruptions to the train schedules.

Airport,Chestnut Hill East,Chestnut Hill West,Cynwyd,Fox Chase,Doylestown,Media,Norristown,Thorndale,Trenton,Warminster,Newark,West Trenton: Due to AT&T communication outages, some trains may reflect a delay, however all trains are operating on or close to schedule. See 1/2 — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Users report outages with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile services Thursday