How Would Having No Student Loan Debt Change Your Life?

·1 min read

It's no secret that student loan debt can majorly impact your finances, mental health, and opportunities.

A note saying &quot;Student debt&quot; surrounded by many coins and stacks of $100 bills
Darren415 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

So we want to know: How would having no student loan affect your life?

Maybe having no more loans would enable you to finally save for a down payment on a house.

A house
Irina88w / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Perhaps no debt would give you the confidence and freedom to job-hop until you find a position where you're actually happy.

Woman smiling at work
Peopleimages / Getty Images

Or maybe having no monthly payments would mean you could buy more groceries and clothes for your children.

Dad and child at grocery store
D3sign / Getty Images

Whatever it is, we wanna know! Tell us how your life would change if you had no more student loan debt, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories