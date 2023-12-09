Having packages delivered? Watch out for theft. Here's what to know

Metro Phoenix police departments were warning Arizonans to be on the lookout for porch pirates this holiday season.

Online shopping can help make the holidays easier, but not when packages get stolen off your porch before you can wrap them up. The term "porch pirates" references people taking packages from homes that are not their own.

"Please be mindful of steps you can take to reduce the chances of encountering grinches," Chandler police said on Facebook.

Here is what you can do to make sure your packages get into the right hands.

How often are packages stolen during the holiday season?

Emma Huenneke, a spokesperson for the Chandler Police Department, said package theft happens throughout the year, but because of the popularity of online shopping during the holidays, there can be an increase in stolen packages.

"We are seeing an increase in people using online retailers, purchasing things that will now have a package delivered at your door," Huenneke said. "So, our goal to remind the public to maintain their vigilance, to utilize the safety tips when they are receiving packages at their houses, this is a yearround reminder."

Fake gift cards seized in Arizona: How to avoid gift card cloning scams

Huenneke said she did not have the statistics about package theft available.

"Our push is not to tell the public we have seen an increase in theft, it's to remind people not to become victims of the theft," Huenneke said.

How to protect your packages

Huenneke gave the following advice for keeping your packages safe.

Track your package and know when it will arrive.

Do not let your package sit at your door once it arrives.

Coordinate deliveries with neighbors if you can not pick it up yourself.

Install a Ring camera or security camera if possible.

How to report package theft

Huenneke said victims can report package theft to the non-emergency police number or file a report online.

What is the consequence for stealing packages?

Huenneke said someone who has been identified stealing packages would face theft charges which are a misdemeanor. Huenneke said the punishment for the charge would be determined by the judge.

Other holiday crimes

Huenneke said the department sees a rise in credit card theft and theft of an individual's belongings that occur when shopping.

"We always want to remind shoppers when they are out to keep an eye on their purses," Huenneke said. "We have seen an increase in distracted shopping cases where someone is very intentionally distracting the citizen while someone else goes behind their back and accesses their personal belongings like in a purse or a backpack."

Car theft is rising in metro Phoenix: Why are Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Holiday theft: Metro Phoenix police share tips to stay safe